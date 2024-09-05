Winners Of The ITMF Awards And ITMF Start-Up Awards 2024 To Be Honored In Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — September 3, 2024 — The presentation and awarding of winners for the prestigious ITMF Awards and ITMF Start-up Awards for the global textile industry will take place in Samarkand on September 10, 2024. The event will be the final chord of the inaugural joint conference of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and the International Apparel Federation (IAF) which will take place in the city on 8-10 September.

The ITMF Awards recognize outstanding achievements by actors in the global textile industry in two categories: Sustainability & Innovation and International Cooperation. These awards highlight the textile industry’s commitment to sustainability and global cooperation, showcasing innovation and collaborative efforts that are driving progress towards a more sustainable future. The award winners, selected by an expert jury, will present their unique projects in a special session.

ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award

The ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award aims to recognize achievements in the textile industry with an emphasis on innovation, design, development, and production in accordance with the highest standards of sustainable development and environmental stewardship. Projects are evaluated by the jury based on criteria such as the value proposition of the chosen approach, environmental impact, outcomes achieved, novelty, socio-economic impact and economic viability.

The winners for 2024 are:

GuoWang High-Technique Fiber Company (China) for “Low Carbon and Sustainable Innovations in PET Fiber Production”;

ITMF International Cooperation Award

The ITMF International Cooperation Award aims to recognize progress in international cooperation within the textile industry in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the UN.

The winners for 2024 are:

DITF (Germany) and RBX Creations (France) with the project “Next Generation Cellulosic Fibers from Hemp”.

In addition, the conference in Samarkand will host a presentation and award ceremony for the ITMF Start-up Awards, created to give startups a platform to showcase their innovations and connect with leading companies from across the entire textile value chain.

The winners of the ITMF Start-up Award 2024 are:

RE&UP Recycling Technologies (Netherlands) with the project “RE&UP – Scalable Recycling Technology for High-Performance Fibers”;

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and the International Apparel Federation (IAF) are hosting the conference “Innovation, Cooperation, and Regulation — Driving Forces of the Textile and Apparel Industry,” in collaboration with the Uztextileprom Association. The event, set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, will gather over 500 industry professionals, including representatives from leading international textile companies, brands, financial institutions, and retailers. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to explore the future of the textile industry, discover the latest innovations, and expand their network of global partners.

Online registration is open until September 6. You can register to participate and receive additional information about the event at

https://www.itmf-iaf-conference-2024-samarkand.org/.

Posted: September 5, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) / The International Apparel Federation (IAF)