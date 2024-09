TrueCommerce Integrates With Walmart Marketplace For Accelerated Online Order Fulfillment

PITTSBURGH — September 17, 2024 — TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced its integration with Walmart Marketplace. Through this new partnership, TrueCommerce will help Walmart Marketplace sellers optimize their order management and accelerate business growth with one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms. TrueCommerce’s interface allows businesses to automatically exchange key order, fulfillment, customer, and inventory data between Walmart.com and its own business system, 3PL, shipping and/or warehouse management systems.

“Our integration with Walmart Marketplace represents a significant expansion of TrueCommerce’s eCommerce capabilities,” said Ryan Tierney, senior vice president of Product at TrueCommerce. “By enabling our customers to seamlessly publish inventory availability and process orders on one of the world’s largest online retail platforms, we are opening enormous growth potential for businesses of all sizes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and integrate the entire supply chain, allowing our clients to reach millions of new customers through Walmart’s trusted brand and extensive reach.”

The TrueCommerce solution accelerates and streamlines order processing and optimizes Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) utilization to help simplify operations. As a result, it allows for faster deliveries, improves inventory visibility and keeps customers informed with real-time shipping updates via the marketplace connection. TrueCommerce’s powerful integration with Walmart Marketplace enables companies to deliver:

Effortless Automation Across Platforms: Streamlines the exchange of crucial order, fulfillment, and inventory data between an organization’s ERP and Walmart.

Centralized Web-Based Marketplace Management: Efficiently handles all your marketplace transactions from any location to remove the complexity of managing multiple portals and processes.

Comprehensive Integration: Ensures seamless integrated transactions cover inbound orders from marketplaces, outbound fulfillments and outbound inventory for a complete approach to managing your online Walmart sales.

Seamless Customer Onboarding: Improves the ability to grow and manage your customer base by simply creating new customers in business systems based on inbound Walmart Marketplace order.

Posted: September 17, 2024

Source: TrueCommerce