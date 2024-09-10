Pantone Introduces 175 New Colors To Fashion, Home, And Interiors System With Curated Palettes “Dualities” At New York Fashion Week 

CARLSTADT, N.J. — September 10, 2024 – Pantone LLC today introduced its newest color collection, featuring 175 colors available across all of Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) products. For the first time in Pantone history, the new colors have been curated into two distinct palettes, collectively called Pantone FHI Dualities.

Introducing Pantone FHI Dualities

Presented as a duo of trend-forward palettes, 98 New Age Pastels and 77 Shadows, these colors provide designers with a versatile tool to articulate the nuances of our dynamic world, ensuring every creation tells a unique story.

The Shadows palette explores the fundamentals of color, celebrating the nuances that exist between black and white. These colors include tints and shades of grey, both warm and cool, soften the extremes, opening the door for creativity and new meaning. The trusted shades in the Shadows inspire a sense of new beginnings in a grounded way.

In contrast, the New Age Pastels palette features vibrant, lively pastels that push creative boundaries and color the future. Comprised of a collection of quiet but powerful light-filled hues, they conjure up an air of calm, tranquility, and other worldliness. From clear and brighter tones of light infused yellows and oranges through to minty greens, soft and hazy tints of papaya with a gentle touch, sky blue, rose blush and faded lavender violets, the New Age Pastels are a sweet and airy shade range whose playful uplifting vibe and lighthearted manner will add a touch of magic to any design. Together, these shades offer designers an expanded range to express their views on the world with new elegance and edge.

“We’re navigating a time of striking dualities, where the push for futuristic digital advancements meets a renewed quest for meaning and simplicity,” said Tannese Williams, head of Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors. “We’ve distilled these insights into these two curated palettes of Pantone FHI Dualities, empowering our design community to express the rich contrasts and nuances that define our lives today.”

The palettes are available across the complete Pantone Fashion Home and Interiors product line and available as a standalone extension for a limited time.

Bringing Dualities to Life: Pantone x Janavi by Bibhu Mohapatra

Pantone has also collaborated with luxury cashmere brand Janavi and renowned designer Bibhu Mohapatra to debut exclusive shawls celebrating the Dualities palettes. This collaboration highlights the pivotal role the Pantone Color Matching System plays in guiding the process from initial inspiration through manufacturing.

“By combining Bibhu Mohapatra’s creative vision with Janavi’s deep understanding of color, material, the craft of cashmere and scalable design, we’re able to bring the Dualities palette to life in a way that demonstrates the range, utility and versatility of our new colors,” added Elley Cheng, president of Pantone. “At Pantone we are inspired by what and how designers create. We continue to explore new ways to support designers, manufacturers, and brands in turning their ideas into reality.”

Leaning into the inherent mysticism of the color palettes, the Pantone x Janavi shawls designed by Mohapatra will be featured at his runway show during New York Fashion Week on September 10. The shawls will be first available for purchase online globally via Janavi’s website on September 11. There will also be a shoppable, in-store event at Bibhu Mohapatra’s flagship store in Tribeca, New York City on September 12.

“Being the first designer to work with the Pantone Dualities palettes is an honor, and the result is a vibrant, cohesive collection that speaks to the power of precise, beautifully curated color,” Mohapatra added. “Pantone’s mastery of color standards has empowered me to explore and express the full spectrum of my creative ideas, particularly in the design of these Pantone x Janavi shawls.”

“Translating these vibrant new Pantone colors into wearable art helped us fully harness the extent of Pantone’s offerings,” added Jyotika Jhalani, founder and creative director of Janavi. “We dream in color and believe in celebrating the magic of heritage craftsmanship — working with Bibhu Mohapatra and the new Pantone Dualities palette helped us leverage our artistry in a seamless creative integration.”

With more than 3,000 colors, Pantone’s FHI system serves as a strategic partner for the creative community’s understanding of color trends, allowing designers to meet future needs with a carefully chosen selection of shades. These new colors not only meet current demands but also forecast where color is heading, ensuring designers have the tools they need to create, tell their stories, and express their views on the world.

Dualities in the Wild: Additional Partner Collaborations

Along with Pantone x Janavi and Bibhu Mohapatra, Pantone is collaborating with partners across the fashion, home and interiors space and beyond to bring Dualities to life. These partners include:

Ultrafabrics + Haworth x PANTONE

In partnership with Pantone, Ultrafabrics and leading global furniture maker Haworth are exploring real-world ways designers can use colors from the new Pantone Dualities palette to transform interior spaces. As part of this collaboration, Haworth has created new furniture models using the Pantone Dualities palette in Ultrafabrics premium, high-tech performance textiles to give designers practical insight on incorporating the new colors in design-forward projects.

CLO X PANTONE

CLO Virtual Fashion, the creator of leading 3D fashion design software CLO, will showcase the ways creatives in fashion, home + interiors, product design and beyond can seamlessly integrate Pantone colors, including the new Dualities palette, into their digital designs. With CLO, designers can easily create and iterate on 3D prototypes that accurately and beautifully capture colors from the Pantone Color Matching System, including digitally via Pantone Connect. CLO Virtual Fashion’s mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling.

CorelDRAW X PANTONE

CorelDRAW, a versatile graphic design software known for its powerful vector illustration, layout, and photo editing tools, will also provide designers access to the new Dualities colors in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT as part of a new Pantone collaboration. From global technology company Alludo, CorelDRAW is a professional-caliber graphics solution widely used by professionals in industries such as advertising, marketing, and printing to create detailed and high-quality designs, from initial sketches to complex illustrations.

Trek Bicycle x PANTONE

For the first time, Pantone and Trek bikes, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products, will partner to showcase the creation of a new sporting goods product from digital design to product delivery. Trek will create a custom Dualities-inspired Madone bicycle through its Project One custom bike program. The design will be available to order through Trek’s global retailer network and uses the new colors of Dualities, from digital inspiration and color tracking via Pantone Connect to rendering, design and production of a new product leveraging the Pantone Color Matching System across multiple substrates from metals to rubber. Learn more about Trek and their Project One program that turns dreams into reality.

Ennui Home X PANTONE

High end luxury rug company Ennui Home, in partnership with Pantone, will debut a new collection of rugs that showcase the Pantone Dualities palette brought to life in organic, hand dyed and handwoven rugs made of alpaca wool. A Mohair Rug and soft furnishings development, manufacturing and wholesale company, Ennui Home designs and makes hand loomed Mohair rugs, throws and blankets for the trade. Sales directly empower and support women artisans and their communities in in Swaziland and South Africa.

