myTrident Launches Grand Festive OOH Campaign Across Key Indian Cities

NEW DELHI — September 18, 2024 — myTrident, a name in the premium home décor industry, has unveiled its grand festive Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign across 15+ Indian cities. The billboard series is designed to deeply connect with customers, strengthening brand presence and boosting brand value. This visually striking campaign features the first-ever mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pairing of Bollywood icons Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, promoting myTrident’s premium Bed & Bath products.

The innovative campaign is not just about placement but also about creativity. The billboards feature a 3D immersive cut-out design, making them stand out in the bustling cityscapes. This unique approach adds a dynamic element to the campaign, creating a visually compelling effect that brings the product to life and creating a lasting impression.

Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson of myTrident, expressed her excitement about the campaign, saying, “This festive season, we wanted to create something truly memorable that resonates with our audience. Our OOH campaign, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, is designed to capture the essence of our brand – a blend of luxury, comfort, style and especially family. We’ve chosen iconic locations to ensure our message reaches as many people as possible.”

The campaign has been strategically placed in key cities including Delhi NCR, Srinagar, Katra, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Chandigarh. The billboards have been mounted in high-traffic areas, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement. Prominent locations include South Extension and DND Flyway in Delhi, Elante Mall in Chandigarh, Ludhiana’s busiest streets, Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, MI Road in Jaipur, and Ambarsar Mall in Amritsar, among others.

Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO of myTrident Group Corporate Ltd, added, “Our goal with this campaign is to showcase our Bed & Bath collection in a way that’s both innovative and impactful. By utilizing 3D elements and choosing strategic locations, we’ve been able to create a campaign that not only promotes our products but also enhances the visual experience of the viewers. We’re confident that this will elevate our brand visibility during the festive season.”

With this ambitious OOH campaign, myTrident aims to solidify its presence in the home textiles market and continue to deliver high-quality products that enhance everyday living.

Posted: September 18, 2024

Source: myTrident