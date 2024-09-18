eurolaser Celebrates 30th Anniversary With In-House Exhibition: Present The Versatility Of Laser Processing

LÜNEBURG, Germany — September 18, 2024 — The eurolaser INNOVATION DAYS were once again a great success this year. Under the motto ‘Circle of Inspiration – Pioneer, partner, technology leader’, the aim of the event was to inspire visitors to discover and try out new production methods. Therefore, the market leader for high-end laser cutting systems hosted two days full of technical innovations, professional dialogue and varied live demonstrations.

‘With a total of over 300 guests from Germany and abroad, the INNOVATION DAYS 2024 was the best-attended event since its inception – fitting for our anniversary,’ says Thorsten Brandt, CMO of eurolaser.

In addition to many practical examples of laser cutting applications, complete manufacturing processes from the starting material to the end product were demonstrated on site. Further, eurolaser was able to attract numerous well-known partner companies to the INNOVATION DAYS, who presented their latest developments at their own stands. Together, they offered visitors a comprehensive insight into current material and manufacturing trends.

eurolaser presented a total of nine laser systems live. These included the newly developed Twin Table System. It enables optimum cutting results and maximum precision thanks to a permanent vacuum under the material. It also guarantees that the material remains fixed during downstream process steps, for example when applying a layering material to the adhesive tape. This process was demonstrated in cooperation with tesa SE using ACXplus adhesive tapes.

eurolaser also remained true to the motto of inspiration when the new management team was introduced on stage. After 30 years of successful company management, Matthias Kluczinski, founder of the eurolaser GmbH, officially handed over the reins. Laura Capone, who has held various positions at eurolaser for more than 10 years, takes over as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. There are also three new shareholders in the family business – the children of the company founder: Kim Dittmer, Nic and Tommi Lee Kluczinski.

In the evening, the anniversary came to an end in a relaxed atmosphere with a delicious BBQ, good music and lots of interesting guests.

Posted: September 18, 2024

Source: eurolaser GmbH