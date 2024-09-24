Dow Announces Latest Addition To Ecolibrium™ Brand Portfolio With 81% Bio-Based Emulsion For Durable Water Repellent Finishing

MIDLAND, Mich. — September 24, 2024 — To support the textile industry’s continued need for high-performing water repellent fabrics, Dow has announced the launch of DOWSIL™ IE-9100 Emulsion for durable water repellent (DWR) finishing, the latest addition to the Dow Ecolibrium™ Brand portfolio.

An 81% bio-based silicone-organic hybrid[1] formulation honored with both the R&D 100 Award and the SEAL Sustainable Product Award, DOWSIL™ IE-9100 Emulsion is designed to match the water repellency performance of fluoro-containing emulsions, making it an excellent choice for high-performance outerwear fabrics, including athleticwear, outdoor garments and equipment, personal protective equipment, and footwear.

DOWSIL™ IE-9100 Emulsion offers formulators and brand owners key performance advantages expected of performance apparel and technical textiles, including the ability to tailor the level of water repellency to match the specific end-use needs. It also boasts excellent water-based stain protection and color fastness as well as good tape adhesion and logo printability. It can be applied across a wide range of fibers, both natural and synthetic, and helps maintain the breathability of fabrics and membranes to maximize comfort. Additionally, it is compatible with standard manufacturing processes, allowing for ease of use for finishing mills and is certified OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT.

“Improving fabric performance and working towards greater sustainability across the supply chain are two of the biggest drivers of innovation in the textile industry. That’s why we engineered this versatile Ecolibrium™ Durable Water Repellent Technology to support brand owners in meeting these goals,” said Isabelle Riff, Dow Marketing Leader, Textiles EMEAI.

“From outdoor furniture to sneakers,” added Yusuke Kuwana, Dow Marketing Leader, Textiles Asia, “we look forward to tapping into the power of our new DOWSIL™ IE-9100 Emulsion to help textile formulators throughout the industry explore new possibilities in performance apparel and technical textile development.”

On October 10th at 10 a.m. CEST / 4 p.m. CST, Isabelle Riff, along with Yusuke Kuwana and Jacob Milne, Dow Scientist, Textiles, will present the specifics of this new product during a dedicated webinar titled “Advancing textiles’ durable water repellency with silicone hybrid, bio-based technology.” Those interested in attending are invited to register here.

Additional information on Dow’s portfolio of multigenerational DWR offerings is available at www.dow.com/dwr.

Posted: September 24, 2024

Source: Dow