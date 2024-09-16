C.L.A.S.S. & Filo: Extraordinary Solutions For Responsible Innovation

MILAN— September 16, 2024 — C.L.A.S.S. takes part to the 62nd edition of Filo, focusing on responsible and innovative start-ups making a significant contribution to an increasingly oriented to sustainability and responsible creativity textile industry.

C.L.A.S.S.’s participation to Filo is part of the “Sustainability from A to Z” project, which has been renewed for four seasons now. The initiative has a particular value because it aims to create a transparent, ethical production chain, aware of its impact and ready to be measured from the initial steps, such as fibers and yarns.

C.L.A.S.S.’s partnership with Filo underlines a shared commitment to innovation and responsibility, focusing the attention on the textile industry advanced solutions for a production more respectful of the environment and all the stakeholders involved.

C.L.A.S.S. will invite visitors to discover a wide range of innovative materials, which represent the present and the future of responsible creativity in textiles and fashion field.

Indeed, C.L.A.S.S. has selected three start-ups, defined by similar aims and values, but totally different and complementary in their proposals: they range from “textile” materials obtained through biotechnology, to new generation materials such as Mycelium, ending with a coloring technology with unique characteristics.

Brewed Protein™ by Spiber: Brewed Protein™ fiber, the only commercially-available offering within the emerging protein fiber category, is a unique product from Spiber’s revolutionary material platform. Produced through a precision fermentation process using plant-based ingredients, these innovative fibers deliver luxurious textiles with a distinct texture, while offering the potential to significantly reduce the environmental and ethical concerns associated with traditional animal-derived fibers like cashmere and silk.

Innuance is a textbook example of responsible innovation for the textile industry in the whole process of dying & finishing. The company has patented a high performing and scalable dyeing technology that uses highly purified edible colors, typically used for food, beverage and cosmetics industries, thus eliminating hazardous substances, preserving the quality and performance of traditional dyeing methods. The company guarantees the GB18401 standard, offering a complete palette with dark and bright tones. The technology applies in all phases of the supply chain, allowing dyeing from fiber to finished garment. A more responsible, safer, healthy approach for the environment, workers and consumers.

ephea™ AURA by SQIM is a step forward in the journey towards a more conscious and sustainable fashion industry. The material is crated from mycelium, the vegetative body of mushrooms, and thanks to cutting-edge proprietary fermentation technology and a comprehensive understanding of bio-technological processes, low-value feedstocks are transformed into innovative, high-quality alternatives to traditional materials, such as animal leather and synthetics, for an approach to fashion with a reduced environmental

impact. By adopting natural technologies that promote circularity and responsible innovation, ephea™ AURA enables a positive transformation of the entire fashion supply chain, without compromising quality, durability, performance, or aesthetics of the final product.

To further strengthen synergies enhanced by “Sustainability from A to Z”, C.L.A.S.S. will also be moderating some of the “Dialoghi di Confronto” that take place during the 62nd edition of Filo.

In particular:

– Giusy Bettoni, CEO and founder of C.L.A.S.S., leads the talk “Let’s take nature to the next level” – Thursday 19 September at 10:30am

The talk shines a spotlight on responsible innovation and the new solutions that research offers to the textile industry and beyond, through speeches by Silvia Gava (Product Manager at ephea, – SQIM brand) and Francesco Bazzano (administrator and cofounder of Innuance). In C.L.A.S.S. and Filo shared vision, effective case histories are in fact the best tool to promote an increasingly responsible and sustainable approach to textile-fashion.

– Wednesday 18 September at 2:30pm the appointment is with the talk “Authentico® by Schneider Group & Marzotto Group: an Italian partnership for an innovative, global, fully traceable and transparent wool supply chain”. The talk presents the collaboration – in the name of excellence -between the two companies. The speakers are Debora Tricarico (Authentico® Brand Manager), Tim Marwedel (Managing Director G. Schneider Australia), Ludovico Zegna (Marketing & Communication Manager Marzotto Group). The debate is moderated by Giusy Bettoni, CEO and Founder C.L.A.S.S.).

– Wednesday 18 September at 3pm the talk “European Linen as Game Changer” offers a debate between Chantal Malingrey (Director of Marketing and Communication at RSE I Development Alliance for European Flax – Linen & Hemp), Marco Martinuzzi (Research & Development Manager for all textile collections of Rubelli Group), Giusy Bettoni (Italian Alliance Responsible and C.L.A.S.S. CEO).

We look forward to seeing you at our space at Filo (stand F9) to discover all the news and new solutions developed by companies – large and small – that have as common denominator the search for sustainable, ethical and responsible creativity. And to discover the many new chances opened up by synergies like the one between C.L.A.S.S. and Filo: a concrete step forward towards the transformation of the fashion industry, one thread at a time.

Posted: September 16, 2024

Source: C.L.A.S.S. (Creativity Lifestyle And Sustainable Synergy)