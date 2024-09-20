American Textile Company (ATC) Honored As Record Growth Continues

DUQUESNE, Pa. — September 19, 2024 — Pittsburgh-based bedding manufacturer American Textile Company (ATC) was honored to accept the Home Excellence Leadership Award, presented by the Home Fashions Product Association (HFPA) at their annual scholarship gala in New York City on September 18th. The Award recognizes the Company’s vision and culture of innovation, and was accepted by CEO and President Lance Ruttenberg, as well as Executive Vice President Blake Ruttenberg on behalf of the firm’s over 1,000 global employees.

In presenting the award, the HFPA cited ATC’s extraordinary track record of bringing successful new innovations to the bedding market. It’s groundbreaking AllerEase® Brand allergen barrier fabrics have brought relief to tens of millions of allergy sufferers since its introduction over 20 years ago and continues earning consumer trust with its exclusive and patented innovations. Over that same time, the Company has become one of the largest manufacturers of polyester filled bed pillows in the United States, posting record growth in recent years.

Commenting on the award, EVP Blake Ruttenberg said, “We are deeply grateful to the HFPA for recognizing the contributions of our associates around the world. Their commitment to the success of our customers and dedication to delivering innovation that addresses real consumer needs is what makes our success possible.”

CEO Lance Ruttenberg continued, “In 2025, we will celebrate 100 years in business, yet it feels each day like we are just getting started. We are making record capital investments this year and next that will continue driving gains in efficiency, quality, and service levels to our customers. In addition, we are adding talent across our team from Operations to Merchandising. Talented people have been critical to our growth, and we will continue to push the accelerator as retailers embrace eCommerce, shipping efficiency, and sustainability across their business.”

ATC announced significant investments in their manufacturing infrastructure at the Home Textiles Market this week in New York City, including robotics and AI-enabled systems that speed production and deliver extraordinary consistency in product quality. In addition, the company is adding significant capacity in 2025 to handle increasing demand.

Posted: September 20, 2024

Source: American Textile Company