Organic Dyes & Pigments (ORCO) Completes Acquisition of Bolger & O’Hearn

LINCOLN, R.I. — August 5, 2024 — Organic Dyes & Pigments LLC (ORCO) announced the acquisition of the assets of Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc., located in Fall River, Mass., effective July 31.

For more than 50 years, Bolger & O’Hearn has had a proud history of supplying specialty chemicals and colorants to the textile, paper and coatings industries.

“We are excited to welcome Bolger & O’Hearn and their customers and employees to the ORCO family,” said John D’Amelio, president of ORCO. “This acquisition continues to strengthen ORCO’s presence in key markets and positions us for future growth.”

Organic Dyes and Pigments is a colorant solution provider offering a broad range of high-quality dyes, pigments and specialty chemicals used in a diverse base of industries including textiles, coatings, agricultural products, construction materials, HI&I and many others. The company based here, with additional manufacturing operations in Union, S.C.

Posted: August 6, 2024

Source: Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC