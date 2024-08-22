ERCA Becomes First Bluesign® System Partner In Brazil, Expanding Global Reach Of Chemical Management System

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — August 22, 2024 — bluesign® thrilled to announce that ERCA, an innovative chemical solutions for the textile industry, has become the first bluesign® system partner in Brazil. This milestone marks a significant step in bluesign’s global expansion, further solidifying bluesign® presence across numerous continents.

As part of the ERCA Group, which operates with manufacturing plants in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, ERCA is dedicated to responsible innovation and sustainability. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge chemical specialties, including their revolutionary REVECOL® range, which transforms waste materials like exhausted vegetable oil into high-performance textile solutions, and is bluesign approved.

ERCA’s commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with bluesign’s mission to drive sustainable practices within the textile industry. By partnering with bluesign, ERCA Brazil underscores its dedication to reducing environmental impact and ensuring the highest standards of safety and sustainability in its products.

“We are immensely proud to be the first company in Brazil to become a bluesign System Partner,” said Sidnei Maturano, ERCA Brazil’s President. “This achievement reflects our team’s tireless efforts to prioritize sustainability and responsible manufacturing. We believe that bluesign’s rigorous standards will not only benefit our company, but also our customers and the environment.”

He added:”The benefits of being a Bluesign System Partner are numerous. For Erca Brazil’s customers, this certification ensures that products are manufactured using safe chemicals, reducing the risk of harmful substances in the supply chain. This commitment to safety and sustainability aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

Furthermore, Erca Brazil’s bluesign System Partner status demonstrates its dedication to resource conservation and energy efficiency. By implementing bluesign’s best practices, Erca Brazil can reduce its environmental footprint and minimize waste throughout its operations.

This partnership not only highlights ERCA’s leadership in Brazil but also reflects bluesign’s growing influence and commitment to sustainability across the globe. With partners now spanning multiple continents, bluesign continues to lead the charge in transforming the textile industry for a more sustainable future.

Posted: August 22, 2024

Source: bluesign technologies ag, An SGS Company