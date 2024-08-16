AATCC Seeks New Executive Director

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — August 16, 2024 — AATCC’s Executive Search Committee Will Seek a New AATCC Executive Director. AATCC’s Board of Directors has authorized an Executive Search Committee to seek out a new Executive Director for the 100-year-old Association.

Suitable candidates should have demonstrated leadership and motivational skills, and prior experience in managing a business with bottom-line accountability. Candidates should also be experienced in problem solving, strategic planning, and have technical understanding and attention to detail, as well as being organized, and professional.

Prior textile processing experience is desirable. Prior Association experience is desirable. Some experience in marketing would be advantageous. Candidates should be able to communicate effectively (both orally and in writing), possess a positive work ethic, have an aptitude for planning and implementing directives, and be self-motivated. Suitable candidates must have a working knowledge of accounting systems, and a working knowledge of Windows software, and be familiar with social media.

Minimum Educational Requirement: A BS in Textile Chemistry, Chemistry, Textile Science, or Engineering is preferred. In addition to formal training in the physical sciences, an MBA with experience in managing a business is preferred. The search committee also prefers a person who is (or has been) a member of AATCC, and who has prior experience in serving as a member or chairing test methods, publications, or administrative committees of the Association.

The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors.

The position requires in-person work from the office, located at the AATCC Technical Center, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Posted: August 16, 2024

Source: AATCC