Meet AATCC Around The Globe

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — July 3, 2024 — AATCC is embarking on a global journey in 2024, traversing continents to champion the critical importance of textile testing and standardization. The organization has already made significant impacts across the industry, with standout appearances at a diverse array of prestigious events:

Exintex in the vibrant city of Puebla, Mexico

Functional Fabric Fair Spring in trendsetting Portland, Oregon

Southern Textile Research Conference in scenic Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

International Textile Machinery Exhibition in historic Istanbul, Turkey

SDC International Conference in Manchester, UK – the beating heart of Britain’s textile heritage

AATCC's global itinerary is far from over, with many more exciting destinations on the horizon. At each stop, the organization is not just sharing knowledge – it's offering an exclusive membership discount.

AATCC continues its mission to elevate textile testing and standardization on the global stage.

July

Get ready for an electrifying experience as AATCC takes center stage at the Functional Fabric Fair Summer in New York City, July 16-17! Don’t miss Diana Wyman’s thought-provoking presentation on “Sustainability through Standards” on July 16, or the highly anticipated Social in the City at Mustang Harry’s, showcasing winning entries from the C2C Design and Merchandising Competitions. Make booth #406 your home base, where AATCC experts will unveil the latest in textile testing, standards, and breakthroughs.

August

Planning to attend TechTextil North America in Raleigh, NC this year? Be sure to visit AATCC at booth #1002 during the show! This year’s event promises to be a landmark occasion for the textile industry, with AATCC taking center stage in a must-attend panel discussion.

Mark your calendars for August 20 at 12 PM ET, when AATCC will join forces with industry partner organizations for an illuminating session: “Testing and Standards: The Most Efficient Path to Textile Sustainability.” This pivotal discussion will shed light on a critical industry issue: without scientific standards as a foundation, sustainability risks becoming merely a buzzword. This panel offers attendees a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into how testing and certification serve as the most direct route to developing and verifying both environmental and economic goals.

September

AATCC is proud to announce Garry Atkinson’s upcoming presentation at the Digital Textile Manufacturing Technologies Conference 2024 in Charlotte, NC, USA, hosted by IMI & Alchemie Technology on September 16-17. Atkinson will tackle the hot topics of sustainability and circularity in textiles, emphasizing the crucial role of meaningful measurements in avoiding greenwashing. His talk will explore how testing and standards support both environmental sustainability and profitability goals, offering specific insights into developments for fiber fragment shedding, LED conversion, and biodegradation. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on future trends and developments, understanding how standardized testing methods are essential for achieving genuine sustainability and driving innovation in the digital textile era. This presentation is a must-attend for industry professionals seeking to stay ahead in sustainable textile manufacturing.

AATCC continues its dynamic industry engagement by participating in the Advanced Textiles Expo in Anaheim, CA, USA on September 24-26. This year, the organization is set to make a significant impact by showcasing its expertise in the Emerging Technologies Showcase, a highlight of the event. AATCC’s involvement in the ATA Textiles Challenge underscores its commitment to driving innovation in the textile industry. Attendees can look forward to discovering cutting-edge advancements in textile technology and witnessing firsthand how AATCC is shaping the future of the field.

October

AATCC is proud to partner with the prestigious Intexcon conference and expo, taking place on October 17-18, in Ahmedabad, India. As a valuable benefit, AATCC members can enjoy a 20% discount on registration fees – simply contact Diana Wyman by October 1 to secure this exclusive offer. The organization will have a strong presence at the event, featuring an informative table in the expo area and an AATCC presentation on the conference’s opening day. Whether you’re interested in the latest industry trends, networking opportunities, or gaining expert insights, AATCC’s involvement promises to enhance the Intexcon experience for all attendees.

Posted: July 3, 2024

Source: AATCC