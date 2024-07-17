Karl Mayer Launches CASCADE Energy Solution

Germany-based Karl Mayer Group has introduced Cascade, a solution for inline energy recycling on its PROSIZE® sizing machines and BLUEDYE dyeing plants. Cascade focuses on steam as a heating medium in cylinder dryers.

“CASCADE recirculates parts of the process steam in cylinder dryers, enabling genuine, efficient energy recycling within the machine,” explained Karl-Heinz Vaassen, head of Textile Drying at KARL MAYER.

For example, an Asian textile manufacturer running a dryer with 14 cylinders over 7,000 working hours can save up to $17,000 per year using Cascade, according to Karl Mayer. To illustrate the savings, the machine dashboard displays the corresponding reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents as calculated using data from a sensor that provides in real-time the amount of steam circulating in the unit.

The patented Cascade system is now included as standard equipment on Prosize sizing machines. The next step is for the company to integrate Cascade into other dryers as well

as its Bluedye system.

2024 Quarterly Volume III