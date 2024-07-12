Indo Count Industries And Shreeram Cotton Industries Sign MoU To Propel Regenagri Cotton Project Forward

MUMBAI, India — July 12, 2024 — Indo Count Industries Limited, a corporate leader in home textiles manufacturing, and Shreeram Cotton Industries, a premier ginning unit and ICS based in Gujarat known for producing premium Sankar-6 cotton, have taken a significant step forward in sustainable agriculture by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the Regenagri Cotton Project.

This collaboration brings together two companies committed to transforming agricultural practices with a focus on sustainability and resilience. The Regenagri project aims to empower farmers by providing them with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an evolving agricultural landscape, ensuring that farming systems work harmoniously with nature while maintaining economic viability.

Regenagri, short for Regenerative Agriculture, encompasses holistic farming systems designed to enhance ecosystem biodiversity, improve soil health, and boost water and air quality. By uniting the expertise and resources of Indo Count Industries and Shreeram Cotton Industries, the project aspires to drive positive change across the agricultural sector, fostering community well-being alongside environmental sustainability.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership by signing the MOU,” said Mr. K K Lalpuria, CEO & Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Limited. “Regenagri underscores our shared commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture practices that benefit both farmers and the environment.”

Mr. Natubhai Panchani, Partner of Shreeram Cotton Industries, added, “We believe that by working together, we can achieve significant progress towards building a more sustainable future for agriculture. The Regenagri project will leverage the strengths of both organizations to develop scalable solutions that can be implemented across diverse agricultural regions.”

By fostering collaboration and innovation, the Regenagri Cotton Project aims to serve as a model for industry-wide transformation towards regenerative practices. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future.

Posted: July 12, 2024

Source: Indo Count Industries Limited, (ICIL)