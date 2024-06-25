The National Cotton Council (NCC) Announces Don Parker Memorial Scholarship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — June 25, 2024 — The National Cotton Council (NCC), in collaboration with The Cotton Foundation and Mississippi State University, is honored to announce the establishment of the Don Parker Memorial Cotton Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

Dr. Don Parker served the NCC from 2007 to 2023, first as Manager of Integrated Pest Management and later as Vice President, Technical Services and Executive Director of the Cotton Foundation. He dedicated his career to advancing agricultural education, promotion, and inclusivity within the agriculture industry. As a visionary leader, he championed the cause of underrepresented minorities, recognizing their immense potential to shape the future of farming. This scholarship seeks to provide permanent financial support to deserving students who aspire to achieve degrees in agricultural- related programs.

Two tax deductible opportunities exist to honor the work of Dr. Don Parker. Larger group or corporate donors may prefer to choose the permanent endowed scholarship, while individuals may wish to make an immediate impact in Fall 2025. Follow the respective links below for the two opportunities:

Fall 2025 Scholarship:

https://dda.msstate.edu/give-now?f=405034

Permanent Endowed Scholarship:

https://dda.msstate.edu/give-now?f=405034

Posted: June 25, 2024

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)