Precision Textiles To Showcase Innovative Nonwoven And Laminate Solutions At Foam Expo

FAIRFIELD, NJ — May 21, 2024 — Precision Textiles, a go-to provider for innovative nonwovens and laminate solutions for the bedding, home furnishings, healthcare and automotive industries will exhibit at the Foam Expo taking place this month to leverage its strengths and expertise in materials innovation for both the bedding and automotive sectors. The Expo will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, from June 25 – 27. The company will exhibit in the Comfort Zone, space 2506.

Foam Expo, co-located with the Adhesives & Bonding Expo, is the world’s largest exhibition and educational conference dedicated to all verticals within the technical foam products and technologies industry. For over 20 years, Precision Textiles has been one of the leading suppliers to the bedding and automotive industries and will feature its latest innovations in both segments.

For the bedding sector, the company will showcase its IQFIT family of products including the patent pending IQFIT Comfort, designed for use for both mattress manufacturers and cut and sew cover suppliers; IQFIT Glass Free, a fiberglass-free, chemical-free breathable sock; the NOSO Sock, which revolutionizes efficiency in the mattress manufacturing and assembly processes that reduces costs; IQFIT Flex, a product designed to improve sleep performance and quality; and Endure IFR powered with REPREVE recycled performance yarn, developed to address the concern related to plastic waste in the environment. EcoLoft and PurLoft fiber products will also be shown. These product families give Precision Textiles and its customers the most comprehensive assortment of sustainable USDA Bio-Preferred FR solutions in the mattress industry.

The company offers a plethora of CFR 1633 solutions, according to Bob O’Connell, executive vice president marketing and merchandising at Precision Textiles. Speaking about the show, O’Connell said, “While this show covers a broad spectrum of topics and industries, there has been an absence of an area dedicated specifically to CFR 1633 compliance and enhanced product comfort, so the organizers created a pavilion called the Comfort Zone, which is where we will be. We invite attendees to visit us in space 2506.”

On the automotive side, the products being showcased include Precision Textiles’ spunlace, thermal bond and needle punched nonwoven fabrics, which are used for various applications such as hood-liners, dash insulators and tunnel cover facings, load floor support, steering wheel and seat heaters, door panels, sunshades and an array of other parts. Technical applications in the automotive industry are mainly for noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and interior support systems.

“Exhibiting at Foam Expo allows us to showcase various nonwoven technologies to fabricators who create the finished products,” said Shaile Dusaj, director of industrial sales and marketing at Precision Textiles. “We offer superior industry-compliant insulation, shape support, reinforcement and facing and acoustic barrier solutions, all of which seamlessly integrate into any automotive OEM strategy. We’re looking forward to showcasing how our innovative solutions address the needs of buyers in these markets.”

Posted: June 17, 2024

Source: Precision Textiles