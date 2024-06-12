Online Filo•Sophy, The Creative Proposals For Filo62

BIELLA, Italy — June 12, 2024 — “Filo•Sophy – the concept of the creative proposals that we have developed for the 62nd edition of Filo – is divided in three parts: Street-Tease, Wiki Filo and Filo-Logic.” – Gianni Bologna explains –“They can seem discordant and discontinuous, but they have been deliberately collected in this context to stress the underlying philosophy which re-assesses the “intermediate presence” keeping together limits by marking their distance. The rhapsodic style of the representation by images is the visual representation of the concept, as we keep reflecting on the fact that images already represent a shortcut of the surrounding world and its interpretation, a kind of synthetic grammar for comprehension (and acceptance) of what we define as “reality”, or at least for what we wish and hope the reality to be. And not always it is.”

The creative proposals that pass by one another at a fast pace in the video design an idea of aesthetics which accounts for transformation and challenges which cross our world, our way of being, and consequently, our style of dress. In doing so, they always remain faithful to what distinguished Filo from the very beginning, making it a unique exhibition within the international panorama: the focus on product and production processes, to offer to textile professionals an effective inspiration for creating their collections.

This approach is reflected in the words by Paolo Monfermoso, responsible for Filo: “Filo•Sophy – the title we have chosen for the creative proposals that we launch today – has a high creative and innovative content, as occurs with each edition of Filo, thanks to the excellent work done by Gianni Bologna. Indeed, every time our product development proposals succeed in attracting and expressing the idea of “creative dialogue” which is highly appreciated by our exhibitors. By emphasising the continuous research on product, and so the philosophy of “know-how” typical of our production, the creative proposals represent the flagship of Filo since they are designed, created and produced exactly to be “used” by the exhibitors in their daily work.” Paolo Monfermoso also says: “Rightly so, dealing with a content of great value, also the “composition” of the Filo•Sophy video is particularly refined: the choice of images, their rhythm, background music, and the direction make it a little great textile show made available by Filo to national and international professionals working in the textile-clothing system.”

The 62nd edition of Filo will be held on the 18th and 19th of September 2024 at Allianz MiCo Milan (via Gattamelata 5).

Posted: June 12, 2024

Source: Filo