JEC Forum Southeast Asia Successfully Connects Over 200 Industry Leaders

PARIS — June 18, 2024 — The inaugural edition of JEC Forum Southeast Asia, held on June 11-12, 2024, concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 200 participants from 23 countries for two days of focused networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. Organized by JEC in partnership with the Thai Composites Association (TCA), the event served as a valuable platform for key stakeholders in the composites industry across Southeast Asia.

“JEC is thrilled to have brought the successful formula of our business meetings events to Southeast Asia,” reflected Anne-Carole Barbarin, Regional Events Director at JEC. “The event’s strong turnout and engagement underscore the region’s rapid growth and the timeliness of convening industry leaders to explore collaboration and innovation in composites.”

“The Thai Composites Association is proud to have partnered with JEC to bring this important event to Southeast Asia,” said Dr. Natchai Naviroj, President of Thai Composite Association. “JEC Forum Southeast Asia provided a valuable platform for local companies to connect with regional and international partners, fostering collaboration and driving innovation within the composites industry. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and building upon the momentum generated by this event.”

Building connections, fostering innovation

JEC Forum Southeast Asia facilitated over 300 pre-arranged business meetings, creating significant opportunities for suppliers and buyers to connect and explore new business partnerships within the region.

Industry experts share insights

The Forum featured a dynamic program addressing the most pressing issues and exciting opportunities facing the composites sector in Southeast Asia. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, attendees participated in insightful sessions, engaging panel discussions, and exclusive networking events.

The program included keynote presentations from industry leaders like BMW Cars or CTC (an Airbus Company), who provided valuable insights into the transformative impact of composites in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Additionally, panel discussions explored key topics such as Sustainability contributions of composites in the automotive industry, The role of composites in drones, R&D and collaboration in composites or Building the future with composites in architecture.

Exclusive Composites Tour

Following the Forum, attendees had the opportunity to participate in an exclusive Composites Tour on June 13th. This tour provided firsthand access to leading composites facilities in the region, including Cobra International, Qarbon Aerospace, and Carbon Magic (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

JEC Forum Southeast Asia proved to be a resounding success, fostering valuable connections, driving knowledge exchange, and propelling the composites industry forward in Southeast Asia. The event provided a unique platform for stakeholders to collaborate and explore the immense potential of composites in this dynamic region.

Posted: June 18, 2024

Source: JEC Group/Thai Composites Association (TCA)