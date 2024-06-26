Heimtextil 2025: Carpets & Rugs Is Booming – And Makes Frankfurt An Annual Fixed Point For The Global Carpet Industry

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — June 26, 2024 — Even bigger, even more international, even higher quality: this is how the successfully established product group Carpets & Rugs presents itself at Heimtextil 2025. The segment will be even stronger at the upcoming event: Carpets & Rugs already has twice as many exhibitors, an additional hall level and new highlights. Strong brands, exciting new products and content formats await the international carpet industry at Heimtextil 2025 in Frankfurt.

Carpets & Rugs on course for growth: At Heimtextil 2025, the successfully established product segment grows in quality and quantity – and is already recording an enormous increase in exhibitors six months before the upcoming event: more than twice as many companies have already registered compared to the previous year. “We are very pleased about this signal from the market. It clearly reflects the industry’s need for a strong, international and central carpet platform. This is exactly what we offer with Heimtextil in Frankfurt: a comprehensive market overview and a bundled product range combined with the highest quality. We have listened to the market and taken on board the feedback. Now it’s a matter of expanding the range, organising it in a structured way and presenting it to visitors in a structured manner”, explains Bettina Bär, Director Heimtextil. In 2025, the segment grows by an entire hall level: the expanded range of high-quality hand-woven carpets and the international country pavilions are located in the additional Hall 5.0. Once again, Hall 5.1 is home to the growing segment of machine-woven carpets and also brings together the enlarged pre-production offer with fibres and yarns as well as technologies specifically for the carpet industry. Hand-knotted carpets and unique pieces, doormats and clean-off systems as well as textile solutions for outdoor areas and contract business round off the unique range. Another highlight: a new carpet area is being planned together with the exhibitor Ragolle Rugs and the Belgian association Fedustria. The association will be exhibiting together with well-known exhibitors from Belgium in a high-quality joint presentation.

Strong resonance from the industry: these exhibitors are taking part

Numerous renowned companies have already confirmed their participation at Heimtextil 2025. Among them are big international names such as Bhadohi Carpets (India), Balta Home (Belgium) und Kaleen Lifestyle (India), who will exhibit for the first time at the upcoming Heimtextil. Renowned brands like Lalee OHG (Germany) and strong returnees like Heritage Overseas (India), Mittal International (India), Oriental Weavers Group (Oriental Weavers Carpets, EFCO, MAC Carpet, Egypt), Ragolle Rugs (Belgium), Rugs in Style (India), The Rug Republic (India), Tufko International (India), Universal XXI (Spain) and Vini Décor (India) have also signed up. Within the Decoteam, the carpet supplier Infloor-Girloon (Germany) and the manufactory Paulig (Germany) with unique hand-woven products will present themselves. In addition, the member companies of the Belgian association Fedustria and, for the first time, the Tunisian association Office National de L’Artisanat will show their high-quality carpets at Heimtextil.

The exhibitors confirm the successful establishment of the new product area and the role of Heimtextil as a global industry meeting point and showcase for new trends, collections and products: “Our first participation in this year’s Heimtextil was a success; Heimtextil represents a destination for textile innovations in the home textiles industry, trends, sustainable impulses, and a variety of unique opportunities for our business. We benefited from excellent introductions and numerous new international contacts. We look forward to participating again in 2025”, says Yasmine Khamis, Chairwoman Oriental Weavers Group.

Mittal International emphasises the joint industry presence in the Carpets & Rugs product segment as well as the Frankfurt location as a new anchor point for the carpet industry: “We really appreciate the initiative taken by Messe Frankfurt in launching the Carpets & Rugs segment at Heimtextil. The concept was convincing across the board and met the needs of the industry. We had a successful start, a good influx of customers and also received orders from the USA and Mexico. Carpets & Rugs as a new platform for the carpet industry is a great advantage for us, as we can focus on all segments at Heimtextil. We are even expanding our stand space in Frankfurt for 2025. We are looking forward to participating again in order to continue shaping the new product area for the future,” says Manmohan Sharma, Founding Partner Mittal International.

Current trends and customised content

The additional hall level not only offers an expanded range of exhibitor presentations and product innovations – an extensive content programme also awaits visitors on the two Heimtextil stages: With business-promoting specialist presentations on current industry topics, stimulating panel discussions and exciting guided tours, Heimtextil 2025 positions itself even stronger as a valuable knowledge platform for the carpet industry. The popular Carpet Lounge in the foyer of Halls 5.1/6.1, equipped with high-quality exhibitor products, will once again bring unusual designs and new carpet trends to life in 2025 – and invites visitors to linger and network.

Heimtextil 2025 takes place from January 14 to 17, 2025.

Posted: June 26, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH