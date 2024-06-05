Elevate Textiles Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, NC — June 5, 2024 — Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is pleased to release its 2024 Sustainability Report. Elevate and its distinguished brands, American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann, and Safety Components, share updates and progress on sustainability commitments and collaborations related to the company’s 2025 and newly announced 2030 goals.

Within the report, Elevate outlines recent actions guided by its Ten Threads of Sustainability, an internal program that shapes the company’s sustainable decision-making to best support the achievement of its 2025 and 2030 goals and increase transparency and traceability across its programs. The report shares Elevate’s participation and leadership in industry collaborations and alignment with the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles, specifically highlighting the company’s actions that directly support UN Sustainable Development Goal commitments.

“In this year’s report, we are pleased to announce our 2030 goals, along with our progress towards our 2025 goals,” said Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer, Elevate Textiles. “The new goals increase our levels of ambition and continue to align our company with our industry’s approach to meeting our shared global sustainability targets. Our 2030 goals are supported by our strong belief that if we say we will take action, we intend to do it. We feel these targets are attainable for both our organization and the textile industry with collaborative efforts.”

The 2024 Sustainability Report highlights Elevate’s key achievements from 2023, including:

Achieved progress, keeping the company on track to meet or exceed the majority of its 2025 goals

Use of a new Sustainability Index and Dashboard to drive progress and connect long-term corporate goals with targets at the facility level

Implementation of Layered Process Audits on a global scale

Jeffrey P. Pritchett, Elevate’s Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, remarked, “The passion for, commitment to, and focus on sustainability is evident across our people, technology, systems, and the Elevate brands. I am so proud to be part of the team and on this journey.”

To review the full Sustainability Report and updates on key actions and sustainable innovations, visit Elevate Textile’s website at elevatetextiles.com/sustainability.

Source: Elevate Textiles