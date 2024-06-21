DOMOTEX — The Carpets & Rugs Edition: Four Days Of Efficient Business

HANNOVER, Germany— June 20, 2024 — In January next year, DOMOTEX will set in motion a new two-year cycle: from 2025 onwards, the Carpets & Rugs Edition will be a central meeting place for the world of carpets at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds in all odd-numbered years. In 2026, as in all even years, DOMOTEX will once again bring together the entire international floor coverings industry under one roof.

The Carpets & Rugs Edition

Following the keynote theme ‘True Connections. Excellence in Design’, exhibitors from all over the world will be displaying their innovations at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds from 16 to 19 January 2025. “It was important for us to focus entirely on the needs of the industry,” explains Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX Events worldwide. “In close consultation with our top exhibitors and the market, we have developed a strategy to make The Carpets & Rugs Edition as compact and efficient as possible. To this end, we have adapted our supporting programme and planned new special formats and networking opportunities. Our aim is to provide all participants with a focused and productive show from which they can derive the greatest possible benefit.”

In addition to antique collectors’ items and timeless handmade classics, the product range will include high-quality knotted items in contemporary designs as well as a wide selection of modern machine weavings.

The Carpets & Rugs Edition features unique designs and inspiring live talks

In Hall 2, visitors can look forward to unique designs and exciting live talks that will make their visit worthwhile. In January, the Carpet Design Awards (CDA) celebrate their 20th anniversary. Part of the CDA area will be the exciting ‘DOMOTEX on Stage’. With speakers from the worlds of interior architecture and design, production and retail, the conference programme offers a holistic view of the industry’s future issues.

In the new ‘Trend Café’ in Hall 3, visitors can experience tomorrow’s interior trends in one central location and find out about sustainable products. The special display, with its integrated coffee bar and lounge area, is also the ideal place to meet new and existing business contacts throughout the fair to discuss the latest developments in the industry.

Anticipation for DOMOTEX 2026 is likewise rising

By adjusting the frequency of the event, Deutsche Messe AG is responding to the strong demand from the flooring industry for a two-year cycle, which has been expressed for several years. Deutsche Messe AG reports an extremely positive response to this strategic decision. From handmade oriental carpets and fine parquet flooring to weaving machines and installation technology: In January 2026 and every even-numbered year thereafter, the world’s leading trade fair for the sector, DOMOTEX, will bring together the international flooring community in Hannover, Germany.

Stephanie Huesmann, Head of Category Management Wall, Floor and Tools at Schlau Heimtex Einkaufs GmbH, welcomes this decision and is already looking forward to seeing everyone again in Hanover: “For many years, DOMOTEX in Hannover has been a must for us at the beginning of the year. It is where we meet many important suppliers, establish new business relationships, find out about trends and products and get a comprehensive overview of the carpet and flooring themes of the future – all in one place! By adapting the concept of the show with a rotating focus, we expect to benefit from an even better target-group oriented value.”

Posted: June 21, 2024

Source: Deutsche Messe AG