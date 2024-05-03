Walter Reiners Foundation Of The VDMA Honor Young Engineers With Top Achievements

FRANKFURT, Germany — May 3, 2024 — At the Techtextil trade fair in Frankfurt, the Chairman of the Walter Reiners Foundation of the VDMA, Peter D. Dornier, presented awards to six successful young engineers. Promotion and sustainability prizes were awarded in the categories bachelor/project theses and diploma/master theses. Academic theses in which, for example, solutions for resource-saving products and technologies are developed are eligible for the sustainability prizes.

The Walter Reiners Foundation awards:

st, TU Dresden, was honoured with a sustainability prize of 3,500 euros in the Master’s category. Her work focused on the development of a suitable process for the treatment of chitosan fibres as an alternative starting product in the production of carbon fibres. Lennart Hellwig, RWTH Aachen University, was awarded a 3,500 euro prize in the Master’s category. He focused on the topic of machine learning using the example of a nonwovens plant.

Posted: May 3, 2024

Source: The VDMA Textile Machinery Association