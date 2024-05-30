The Legacy Of Ukranian Family-Owned Manufacturers

Legacy, innovation and philanthropy tell the tale of Ukranian hospitality design

TW Special Report

As the hospitality design industry had the opportunity to browse the HD Expo + Conference, one prominent Ukrainian theme emerged: the legacy of family-owned manufacturing. Among the participants who showcased their craftsmanship at the event are several Ukrainian manufacturers, each with a rich heritage and a commitment to excellence passed down through generations.

In an industry often associated with innovation and cutting-edge technology, the tradition of family ownership stands out, bringing a unique blend of heritage and expertise to the forefront. Ukrainian manufacturers like Tivoli, DONNA, WOWIN.UA, and PrimaLetto are shining examples of this tradition, deeply rooted in a passion for their craft and a commitment to delivering unparalleled quality to their customers.

At the core of these family-owned enterprises beats a heart filled with pride and responsibility as each generation strives to uphold and build upon the legacy established by their predecessors. From Tivoli’s meticulously crafted wooden furniture, infused with the warmth and beauty of Ukrainian woodworking traditions, to DONNA’s original design products, which embody modernity while paying homage to nature and roots, these manufacturers epitomize the fusion of heritage and innovation. DONNA, a thriving family enterprise established in 2008 by Natalia and Oleksandr Donchenko, has garnered acclaim for its myriad successful interior projects. In addition to these endeavors, the DONNA factory has cultivated a legacy of crafting original design pieces, collaborating with renowned Ukrainian designers. Through exploration of forms, lines, textures, and cutting-edge technologies, we channel our creative vision into modern design, celebrating its inherent simplicity, authenticity, and profound connection to nature while continually innovating to bring forth distinctive interior accents.

PrimaLetto, specializing in providing customized solutions for residential and commercial spaces, brings a contemporary flair to traditional craftsmanship, creating upholstered furniture and fabric wall panels that reflect today’s consumers’ evolving needs and tastes. Its commitment to excellence is evident in every detail, from the design process to the final product.

WOWIN is a family-owned furniture manufacturing company established in 1997. Its team comprises experts in furniture production, industrial design, and lifestyle. It produces designer furniture in the Scandinavian style, designed and made in Ukraine for people who want to combine the traditional Scandinavian design with its style, ensuring functionality, reliability, and convenience. The furniture suits various industries such as B2B, Hospitality (HoReCa), and B2C. Since 2016, it has been designing and producing high-quality furniture for Scandinavia and Europe, including countries such as Denmark, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Holland, Lithuania, Belgium, Austria, France, Moldova, and Poland.

Our collection of upholstered furniture includes various products such as sofas, beds, armchairs, chairs, and poufs. Their passionate team of 200 employees is always ready to take on complex tasks, charged and inspired to deliver the best. Their production facility is in Stryi near Lviv, near the picturesque Carpathian Mountains.

Tivoli: A Family Manufacturing Story Of Resilience And Innovation Amidst Adversity

In the face of adversity, businesses across Ukraine have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the wake of the full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. Tivoli Furniture Production is a testament to the unwavering spirit and innovative drive characterizing Ukrainian businesses during turbulent times.

Established in the early 2000s by Vladyslav Lisovskyi and Alla Lisovska, Tivoli Furniture initially focused on crafting high-quality wooden chairs and tables. Through their dedication and meticulous craftsmanship, the couple nurtured their enterprise and significantly expanded its reach.

Today, they are joined by their daughters, Julia and Alla, who have taken proactive steps to elevate the business onto the global stage. Their efforts have led to expanding distribution networks across Europe, the USA, Canada, and Mexico while also contributing to enhancing the company’s product designs. The Lisovskyi family’s innovative designs have garnered domestic and international acclaim, earning worldwide recognition in major design exhibitions. This acknowledgment underscores their ongoing commitment to excellence and adaptability in adversity.

However, the journey has not been without its challenges. The invasion disrupted their operations, causing severe logistical disruptions and workforce shortages. With many Ukrainians fleeing or joining the fight to secure their future, the labor pool has significantly diminished, impacting production capacities. Moreover, recent complications at the Polish-Ukrainian borders, spurred by Polish strikes, have further tested their resilience, resulting in significant delays and disruptions in the supply chain crucial for their international clientele.

Despite these obstacles, the Lisovskyi family remains steadfast, seizing every opportunity to stabilize and grow their enterprise. Governmental support measures, international aid, and collaborative community efforts have provided a much-needed cushion against the adversities encountered during these times.

Tivoli’s story epitomizes resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to maintaining the legacy of quality and craftsmanship that defines their products. As they navigate through these challenging times, their endeavors not only sustain their business but also significantly contribute to the stability and growth of the Ukrainian economy. The robust spirit of the Lisovskyi family and Tivoli Furniture Production continues to inspire, symbolizing hope and resilience in a time of uncertainty.

Additionally, the Lisovskyi family actively engages in philanthropic efforts through their family charitable foundation. Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, they have provided support in various forms, including sewing and sending pillows and blankets for refugees in Ukraine, purchasing a Mercedes Benz ambulance for medical defenders with the assistance of their European customers, and dispatching essential supplies such as medicine, food, and clothing from partners in the USA and Mexico to regions recently liberated in Ukraine. These initiatives highlight their commitment to humanitarian causes amid challenging circumstances.

Furthermore, Tivoli’s participation in the Ukrainian booth at the iSaloni exhibition in Milan, Italy, from April 16 to 21, underscores their dedication to promoting Ukrainian craftsmanship globally. As one of the ten Ukrainian design companies featured at the prestigious event, Tivoli attracted numerous visitors from different parts of the world. The iSaloni exhibition is renowned as a trend-setting furniture expo, shaping the trends in furniture design for the upcoming year.

Recent industry accolades, including the prestigious DNA Paris and European Design Awards for the Calm collection in 2023 and the Muse Design Award for Striha in 2024, testify to Tivoli’s innovation and design excellence. These accolades firmly establish Tivoli as a pioneering force in wooden furniture manufacturing.

