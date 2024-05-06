Teijin Automotive Technologies Celebrates Opening Of Huntington, Indiana, Facility Expansion

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — May 4, 2024 — Teijin Automotive Technologies held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate the opening of its new topcoat and assembly facility in Huntington, Ind. This new facility enhances the capabilities of the company’s existing Huntington facility, which include compression molding, bonding, water jetting, sanding and priming.

The new 164,000 square-foot facility houses topcoat and assembly process to support the manufacturing of the Ford Bronco 4-Door modular painted roof program. The roofs themselves will be molded in advanced composites at Teijin Automotive’s 350,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located across Highway 9 in Huntington.

Additional details:

Topcoat facility sitting on 30 acres in the new Riverfork West Industrial Center.

Total investment of more than $100 million including land, building and equipment.

Will employ approximately 110 people when operations begin in June 2024.

Will eventually employ approximately 200.

“This new facility enables us to support exciting programs like the Ford Bronco and gives us the capacity to meet future customer needs as the demand for our innovative, sustainable, lightweight components continues to grow,” said Teijin Automotive CEO Chris Twining. “Huntington is an ideal location for us because of the availability of skilled, dedicated workers, and the continued support and collaboration from the economic development teams from the State of Indiana, Huntington County, and the Huntington community.”

Posted: May 6, 2024

Source: Teijin Automotive Technologies / The Teijin Group