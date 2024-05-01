SCMA Announces New Board Leadership, Kevin Brown To Chair South Carolina’s Premier Association For Manufacturers

COLUMBIA, SC — May 1, 2024 — The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) has elected Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for the Textile Division at Milliken & Company, as the chair of the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at SCMA’s two-day annual meeting.

“I am honored to be elected by my colleagues to serve as Chair of the SCMA,” said Brown. “Manufacturing is the backbone of South Carolina’s economy, and the SCMA has served a significant role in advocating policies and initiatives that drive our industry towards continued prosperity and growth. I look forward to continuing this work and advancing our industry throughout the Palmetto State.”

Kevin Brown currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Global Operations for the Textile Division at Milliken & Company, where he oversees Manufacturing, Sourcing, and Supply Chain across the firm’s 26 textile manufacturing sites worldwide, leading a team of over 4,000 employees. As he steps into his 30th year with the company in 2025, Kevin takes pride in working towards enhancing Milliken’s comprehensive lean-based, continuous improvement program applied across their global network.

His journey with Milliken began in 1995 as a Process Engineer at the Enterprise Plant. Over the years, he has held various leadership roles, including his time as the Nonwovens Commercial Director and multiple plant leadership positions. Throughout his tenure, Kevin has been instrumental in driving cost improvements, ensuring better safety measures, and fostering diversified product development both domestically and internationally.

Kevin is a proud alumnus of Clemson University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering in 1994. He served as Vice President of Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers for the SC Chapter and has served as a member and past chairman of Clemson University’s Industrial Engineering Advisory Board, contributing to his long-standing relationship with the University.

The full slate of SCMA Board Members that were elected include:

Executive Committee

Chair – Kevin Brown, Milliken & Company

Immediate Past Chair – Tommy Preston, The Boeing Company

First Vice Chair – Grant Burns, AFL

Second Vice Chair – Andrew Dill, Lockheed Martin

Treasurer – Curtis Hutto, Thompson Construction Group, Inc.

Textile Council Chair – Ellis Fisher, Inman Mills

Council Chairs

Automotive Council Chair – Matthew Hamrick, Mercedes-Benz Vans

Chemistry Council Chair – Nicole McCracken, BASF

Lowcountry Manufacturers Council Chair – Nate McGaughey, Nucor Steel Berkeley

Tire Council Chair – Chris Gullott, Bridgestone

Terms Expiring 2025

Dex Battista, Magna

Matthew Bowers, Sage Automotive Interiors

Ron Freed, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. South Carolina Manufacturing

Keller Kissam, Dominion Energy

Jason Meredith, Continental

Hunter Mottel, Sleep Number

Michael Tschantz, Ingevity

Terms Expiring 2026

Scott Craig, JTEKT

Cameron Hamrick, Hamrick Mills

Mike Lee, Nucor Steel Berkeley

Jann Moore, Caterpillar Inc.

Francesca Mosteller, Michelin

Dan Royston, A.O. Smith

Katie Yehl, Volvo Cars

Terms Expiring 2027

Bill Alexander, Celanese Polymer Products, LLC

Blair Belk, Coca-Cola Consolidated

Michelle DiMaio, Tetramer Technologies

Kate Konopasek, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Scott Medley, BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC

Tim Pearson, Duke Energy

Mark Whitten, Spartanburg Steel Products

Ex Officio

SC Future Makers Chair – Sidney Locke, Sage Automotive Interiors

Source: The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA)