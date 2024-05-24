NCC Applauds House Farm Bill Legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May 24, 2024 — Signaling the appreciation of the House Farm Bill legislation, National Cotton Council (NCC) Chairman Joe Nicosia said, “While we are all aware that Committee action is a first step – not a final one – in a longer Farm Bill process, we must begin moving forward now.” Nicosia added that the NCC is ready to assist legislator’s efforts to bring relief to farm country.

The NCC strongly supports the House Committee on Agriculture’s mark up of the Farm Bill and urges the Senate Agriculture Committee to act soon.

Posted: May 24, 2024

Source: National Cotton Council (NCC)