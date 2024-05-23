Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG Looks Forward To ITM 2024: Measuring And Control Technology For Efficient Production

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — May 23, 2024 — Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG, a trusted partner in providing solutions for the textile industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming ITM trade show. With over 75 years of experience, Mahlo has been a reliable presence in the Turkish textile market, offering cutting-edge solutions for straightening and process control.

The ITM fair, scheduled from 4th to 8th June in Istanbul, marks a significant event for the industry, drawing manufacturers and visitors from across the globe. Mahlo will be showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of solutions at booth 1114C, in collaboration with its partner, Masters Limited.

The Turkish textile industry continues to experience growth and innovation, making events like ITM crucial for industry players to connect and explore advancements. Fabric distortion remains a common challenge in textile production, impacting product quality and efficiency. Additionally, sustainability and resource optimization are increasingly vital considerations for manufacturers aiming to maintain profitability.

Thomas Höpfl, Mahlo’s Head of Sales, emphasizes the machine builder’s commitment to supporting textile producers in overcoming these challenges. “Mahlo has the expertise and technology to address the diverse needs of textile manufacturers,” says Höpfl. “Our weft straightener Orthopac RVMC-15, with its advanced optoelectronic scanning and DSP technology, stands as a testament to our dedication to quality and efficiency. Our latest development Orthopac RXVMC enables an even more precise and faster response to rapidly changing distortions.”

Mahlo offers a range of solutions tailored to different textile structures, from heavy carpets to delicate fabrics. The company’s products encompass everything from distortion detection sensors to fully automated straightening systems, customizable to individual production requirements. Moreover, Mahlo’s latest generation of straighteners, sensors, and control loops are equipped for Industry 4.0 integration, enabling remote access and real-time monitoring for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

As the textile industry continues to evolve, Mahlo remains at the forefront, providing innovative solutions to meet the changing demands of modern production.

Posted: May 23, 2024

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG