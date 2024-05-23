ITM 2024: MS PRINTING SOLUTION’s And KIIAN DIGITAL — Building A Better Textile Industry

COMO/VARESE, Italy — May 23, 2024 — Mix MS PRINTING SOLUTION’s experience in the digital printing machines sector with KIIAN DIGITAL’s long experience in the water-based ink production sector and you get a 360-degree, deep expertise that sparks in the printing solutions we design.

We welcome you to see the future on our stand (Hall 4 – Booth 404 A at ITM June 4-8, Istanbul). Where we display our digital pigment printing solution including the MS JP7 (scanning printing machine), Kiian Pigment 4K (patent pending digital pigment inks), and Colour Pack (color management software) that balances printer, ink set, print head, and fabric to offer the best final printing output matching customer’s color preferences.

Why do we believe in a pigment textile printing solution?

It is a fact that the textile industry is one of the most polluting industries, due primarily to overproduction. “Technology will change the Global Textile Industry paradigm by leading companies who choose digital pigment printing”, said Matteo Forte MS & JK Global Product Marketing Manager. “Our Pigment printing solution is fast, flexible, sustainable, and user-friendly, it reduces the production steps of the printing process by 50%.” ended Matteo Forte.

The positives of our Digital Pigment printing solution are clear:

On-Demand Printing. Print when you need, what you need – breaking down overproduction.

No Pre & Post-Treatments Required thanks to Kiian Digital Pigment 4K.

50% less time in Color Management and Calibration: Faster Color Matching

Up to 20% increase in Color Gamut Via Color Pack – Color Management Software

Sustainable: Saving water, energy, and chemicals. Reduce Environmental Impact by 95% vs reactive digital process (source internal study)

Zero-Wastewater Recirculation System. Dramatically reduce water consumption during the printing process by up to 90%.

Have we not convinced you yet?

Excellent. Join us in our booth to discuss why digital textile printing with pigment is so interesting, why printing companies don’t need to print more volumes to make printing cost-effective, and why the Global Textile Industry must change the paradigm to build a bright time to come.

Posted: May 23, 2024

Source: Dover Industries Italy Srl