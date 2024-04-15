“We Are The Future Of Print” – Mimaki To Spotlight Innovation, Sustainability And Inclusivity At drupa 2024

AMSTERDAM — April 15, 2024 — Mimaki Europe, manufacturer of inkjet printing and cutting technologies, has today announced that the company will be exhibiting at drupa (Dusseldorf, Germany, 28th May – 7th June 2024) alongside its global counterparts and the overarching brand, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd. In line with the drupa theme “We Create the Future”, Mimaki is using its booth (Hall 9, Stand A04) to demonstrate its innovative approach to the printing market, under its own theme “We Are the Future of Print”. Renowned for bringing some of the most pioneering technologies to the international market, Mimaki offer visitors an insight into its engineering excellence and showcase technologies and solutions that support the future productivity and profitability of the sign graphic, industrial, and textile industries.

“We are the future of print”

The bold, engaging theme chosen by Mimaki – “We Are the Future of Print” – highlights the company’s pioneering role in shaping the course of the digital printing industry over the past 20 years and marks its renewed commitment to drive innovation in the years to come, as Mimaki Europe celebrates its 20th anniversary. As such, alongside its cutting-edge technologies, Mimaki will demonstrate how the company’s solutions can be integrated into the most advanced Industry 5.0 production environments for improved automation, with robotics and other smart machines working alongside people.

Sustainability will also be central to the Mimaki show at drupa. Sharing its vision for the industry’s future, the company will present its latest innovations, initiatives and practices aimed at supporting a sustainable development of the industry and substantially improving the environmental footprint of both customers and Mimaki itself.

Technology highlights at drupa 2024

Mimaki’s vision for a more sustainable future will be evident throughout the product line-up at drupa. The company will showcase its very latest in pioneering UV print technologies, designed to help users reduce energy consumption, minimise VOC emissions and generate less waste. Among the technologies from the current Mimaki product portfolio is the recently launched UCJV330-160, an integrated sign printer/cutter that features innovative 2.5D printing function to create embossed effects.

Also central to the Mimaki booth will be the JFX600-2513 printer and CFX-2513 cutting plotter, demonstrated as a complete industrial print-and-cut solution. Expanding Mimaki’s cutting plotter portfolio, the CFX-2513 is a high-end, large-scale cutting solution which operates with increased speed and efficiency.

With the trend of customization on the rise, Mimaki will also showcase its range of direct-to-object solutions, including the UJF-6042 MkII e, which will demonstrate 360-degree printing with the Kebab HS unit. Notably, two industrial-grade UJF-7151 plusII UV printers will be working alongside a robotic arm, highlighting Mimaki’s commitment to addressing future trends in printing, particularly automation, and showcasing how Mimaki solutions can seamlessly integrate into automated workflows.

For the textile segment, Mimaki will feature the TxF300-75 for direct-to-film (DTF) printing, which has been gaining traction in recent years. Additionally, Mimaki will exhibit its revolutionary Neo-Chromato Process, a world first in cyclical textile technology. Allowing the re-use of previously dyed polyester textiles, this process eliminates the need for incineration and reduces energy consumption associated with recycling by decolourising polyester textiles that have been dyed using dye sublimation technologies.

Mimaki stand promises to ‘wow’ visitors

In addition to technology innovation, sustainability, collaboration and inclusivity are also key to the Mimaki vision, one example being the company’s work with Indian foundation, Tiny Miracles. The foundation, created to employ and support women in local communities, will produce environmentally friendly, Mimaki branded cotton bags especially for drupa, beautifully designed to encourage reuse.

Additionally, a fascinating display of inspiring, vibrant, and high-quality applications will be showcased in Mimaki’s very own ‘shopfront’, created especially for drupa. The shelves will be packed with new samples, real-life applications and products people may not even realise Mimaki’s technology is behind.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future

Mimaki’s comprehensive and inspiring goals driving sustainability across the industries in which it operates will be at the core of its drupa presence. Marc Verbeem, Product Management Supervisor, Mimaki Europe, will be speaking at the Touchpoint Textile Forum (Hall 4 – Digital Textile Micro Factory) on both the 4th and 5th June at 14:30-14:50 on ‘Textile Transformation: Pioneering Sustainability through Digital Printing’.

Danna Drion, Mimaki Europe’s General Manager Marketing and Product Management EMEA, is hosting a drupa cube discussion, titled ‘The Diverse Benefits of an Inclusive Workplace’ on 4th June at 13.45. From the challenges women can face in male-dominated fields to engaging a younger generation, Drion discusses how Mimaki, and the print industry as a whole, can foster inclusivity and diversity.

“As well as previewing our exciting technology, we also understand that the lasting prosperity of our business and the businesses of our customers hinges on the well-being of the people and communities we serve,” comments Danna Drion. “Sustainability for us encompasses social and economic aspects too, including advocating for equitable labour practices and empowering communities.

“There are many reasons to visit Mimaki this drupa and we are so excited to welcome our customers and prospects from around the world. It is Mimaki Europe’s 20th anniversary, so it seems very fitting that we have this opportunity to celebrate Mimaki’s innovative approach on this global platform. The products on display are enabling success and innovation today and the technology being previewed offers an insight into Mimaki’s aim of transforming the industry of tomorrow. We’re looking to the next 20 years but, right now, we’re also counting down to the exciting, innovation-packed show that drupa promises to be.”

For more information, please visit www.mimakieurope.com.

Posted: April 15, 2024

Source: Mimaki Europe BV