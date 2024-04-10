Two Strong Partners: Texfina And Brückner Look Back On Impressive Success Stories

LEONBERG, Germany — APRIL 10, 2024 — Texfina in Peru (founded in 1947) and Brückner in Germany (founded in 1949) can both look back on impressive success stories spanning more than seven decades. The two family-run companies are pioneers with innovative power. In difficult times, Texfina has put the 3rd Brückner line into operation!

Texfina began with hand-knitted sweaters made by the great-grandmother of the current managing directors, which were exchanged for food at the market. Subsequent generations turned Texfina into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of knitwear. Excellent specialists and advanced machinery as well as several patents are the basis of the company’s success: Texfina supplies customers worldwide with tailor-made textiles that can be made hydrophobic, antibacterial, dirt-repellent or with UV protection. With the help of efficient management systems and IT, Texfina strives for ecological sustainability and promotes employee commitment through a progressive organizational culture.

Brückner is the technological market leader and system supplier for the dry finishing of textiles, technical textiles and nonwovens. Operating worldwide and owner-managed, with 75 years of tradition and experience, Brückner not only develops, produces, and sells systems for coating and finishing apparel textiles, technical textiles, glass fiber, nonwovens and floor coverings, but has also been developing systems for heat-recovery and exhaust air purification for many years. The focus is always on the highest possible productivity with the lowest possible energy consumption.

Texfina recently put the 3rd Brückner stenter with vertical chain into operation. The new machine from the Peruvian company, which is certified to OEKO TEX Standard 100, has 11 compartments and an air/air heat-recovery system. A very homogeneous air flow, perfect temperature distribution and very low specific energy consumption are standard features of all Brückner machines. Precisely reproducible finishing results thanks to complete automation and recipe management in the system, which Texfina uses almost exclusively for heat-setting sports and performance wear, complete the picture. Chains, chain rails and pin bar carriers are extremely robust and low-maintenance, helping to make this machine a particularly sustainable investment. A pre-wash compartment before the fabric enters the stenter ensures better fabric quality and reduced emissions.

Raul Saba, President Texfina, is extremely satisfied with the cooperation: “The team of Brückner technologists did an excellent job, recognized our needs and configured the machine optimally. It is an enrichment for our production and a guarantee for the quality of our products.”

Regina Brückner, CEO Brückner : “We are delighted about the trustful cooperation with this successful customer. The cooperation with Texfina promises sustainable success and forward-looking results for both sides.”

Source: Brückner Trockentechnik GmbH & Co. KG