Solvay Inaugurates New Blowing Agent Production Unit In Rosignano, Italy

BRUSSELS — April 18, 2024 — Solvay, a global supplier of essential chemistry, announces the opening of its groundbreaking Alve-OneⓇ production unit in Rosignano, Italy. This marks a new milestone with the launch of a significant European production facility for Alve-OneⓇ, a chemical blowing agent eco-designed to transform the thermoplastic foaming industry.

Solvay’s Alve-OneⓇ unit aims to address the growing demand for safer and more sustainable blowing agents in various consumer and industrial uses, globally. These include automotive, footwear, building & construction, and consumer goods, aiming to reduce carbon footprints in foamed end-products while enhancing overall health and safety standards to protect both people and the environment.

“The inauguration of our Alve-OneⓇ production unit in Rosignano reflects Solvay’s dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that directly benefit our customers and society,” commented Etienne Galan, President of the Soda Ash & Derivatives business at Solvay. “This facility equips us to effectively address our customers’ evolving needs, while also fostering a positive environmental footprint. It marks a pivotal advancement in our mission to lead transformative change across multiple industries, guaranteeing our customers access to top-tier solutions that meet their highest expectations.”

The inauguration ceremony took place in Rosignano, Italy, with esteemed guests including customers, partners, and Italian authorities. Among the attendees are key players operating in the thermoplastic foaming industry, including those in artificial leather for automotive and fashion, wallcovering, packaging and insulation materials, footwear, yoga mats and other sports apparel sectors.

Alve-OneⓇ solutions have received official recognition as a sustainable alternative for foamed thermoplastics from various organizations. These include the International Chemical Secretariat (ChemSec), the Solar Impulse Foundation, which acknowledged it as an Efficient Solution, Inovyn, which honored it with an Innovation Award and France Chimie, which awarded it with the Pierre Potier Prize.

Posted: April 20, 2024

Source: Solvay