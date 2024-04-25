Procedes Group Invests In Two Durst P5 500 Printing Systems

BRIXEN, Italy — April 24, 2024 — Durst Group, manufacturer of digital printing and production technologies, announces the successful installation of two state-of-the-art P5 500 Wide-Format printing systems at Procedes locations in Lemwerder and Cologne (viabild GmbH). The investment enables Procedes Group to vary its trade fair projects and wide-format applications across locations according to workload and delivery date, while ensuring consistent workflow through the comprehensive use of Durst software. This strategic decision underscores the long-standing collaborative relationship between Procedes and Durst Group, with a total of 13 installations to date.

“The acquisition of the P5 500 Wide Format printing systems marks a significant milestone for Procedes. This investment allows us to expand our printing capacities while increasing the quality and efficiency of our services,” says Alexander Beilken, CEO of Procedes. “Collaborating with Durst has been and continues to be a true partnership for us, going beyond a mere customer-supplier relationship.”

Durst Group not only supported Procedes in the selection and implementation of the new printing systems but also accompanied Procedes’ expansion into the United States and the establishment of Procedes LLC in Chicago.

“We are proud to have Procedes as a long-standing partner and to support them in their strategic growth plans,” says Marcel Dietrich, Managing Director of Durst Germany. “The P5 500 Wide Format printing systems represent the pinnacle of our innovative printing technology, and we are confident they will help Procedes achieve their ambitious goals.”

About Procedes

Procedes is a supplier of innovative printing solutions aimed at consistently delivering the best printing results to its customers. As a full-service provider, Procedes offers integrated expertise in various specialized areas, providing end-to-end solutions for trade fairs, events, point of sale, retail, and interior design. The company is known for its high-quality printing systems and first-class customer service.

Posted: April 25, 2024

Source: Durst Group