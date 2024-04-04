Italian Textile Machinery Takes The Lead At Techtextil Frankfurt

MILAN — March 26, 2024 — The technical textile industry gathers in Frankfurt, where Techtextil, the leading global fair for technical and innovative textiles, will take place from April 23 to 26. Over 50 Italian textile machinery companies will exhibit in Germany. Among them, 30 will be present at the Italian Pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (Hall 12.0, booth A06 and B11). Among the companies exhibiting in this area ACIMIT associates are the following ones: Aeris, Bematic, Beschi, Bombi, Castello, Color Service, Ferraro, Gualchieri e Gualchieri, Guarneri Technology, Mariplast, Monti-Mac, Pentek, Rollmac, Salvadè, Sariel, Sicam, Srs, Stalam, Tecnomeccanica Biellese, Testa, Texera, Toscana Spazzole, Ugolini, Unitech, Zanfrini, Zappa.

The sector of technical and innovative textiles continues to grow at a rapid pace. In 2023, the global trade of these items reached 44.7 billion euro, with an average annual growth rate of 4.4% between 2009 and 2023. The European Union contributes 35% to the sector’s global trade. Germany and Italy are among the leading exporters of technical textiles, along with China, the United States, and Japan.

The growth of the sector, both in terms of production and consumption, has led to an increase in demand for specialized machinery for this particular segment. Italian textile machinery manufacturers have long expanded their technological supply to meet the new needs of clients operating in this specific sector. In fact, over 100 ACIMIT member companies already work for sector clients.

Marco Salvadè, president of ACIMIT, comments: “Techtextil continues to be a fundamental reference point for Italian manufacturers working or wanting to enter the business of technical and innovative textiles. The versatility of the Made in Italy technologies is well-suited to be used in the various application fields of technical textiles, and it is capable of meeting the different requests that will come from the many visitors of Techtextil.” The Italian firms present at Techtextil represent only a part, albeit a significant one, of the companies in Italy producing machinery for technical textiles and nonwovens.

Posted: April 4, 2024

Source: The Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufactures