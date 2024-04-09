Avid Solutions Marks Significant Growth In Green Hydrogen And Decarbonization, Expands As Rockwell Automation’s Dedicated Delivery Partner

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — APRIL 9, 2024 — Avid Solutions, selected as the preferred delivery partner for hydrogen solutions by Rockwell Automation, has recorded exceptional revenue growth and expanded its team to meet the rising demand for innovative solutions in low-carbon emissions.

Avid Solutions, a Gold Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner specializing in process expertise and digitally-enabled solutions, today announced significant growth in demand for the company’s decarbonization and green hydrogen (H2) services. Avid Solutions, having been named the preferred delivery partner for hydrogen solutions by Rockwell Automation, has expanded its team by 35 members in the past year to meet the increasing interest for sustainable energy projects.

Avid Solutions’ contributions to low-carbon emission initiatives have been marked by a series of achievements. The company was named the preferred green hydrogen delivery partner for Rockwell Automation after supporting decarbonization projects with control system integration, front-end engineering, PlantPAx implementation and standardization of liquefactions systems. Avid Solutions was also a nominee for an innovation award at the Rockwell Automation Partner Network Conference, based on their work in the hydrogen sector.

“We are seeing many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), process licensors, and producers entering the green H2 economy. They need expertise to scale, as well as speed to market entry,” said Tom O’Reilly, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation. “With more than three decades of expertise in the process industries and helping OEMs scale, Avid Solutions is uniquely suited to help new green H2 clients implement best-in-class technology and ensure their business needs are met.”

Rockwell Automation collaborates closely with Avid Solutions to address eco-friendly hydrogen manufacturing initiatives through the delivery of specialized services, including H2 liquefaction and turnkey plant automation using Rockwell Automation PlantPAx. Avid has supported projects across various sectors, including electrolyzer OEMs, H2 liquefaction licensors, and compressor OEMs. Avid engineers are actively involved in several ongoing projects, including an initiative in Texas aimed at delivering 45 tons of green hydrogen per day. These projects have led to record revenue and significant growth in the company’s Texas and Georgia offices, with the Brazilian team doubling in size to meet the needs of clients in the sustainability sector.

“This growth and recognition underscore our efforts in shaping a cleaner, greener future,” said Gordon Bordelon, vice president, operations and technology, Avid Solutions. “The emergence of the hydrogen economy opens up exciting avenues in industrial manufacturing, power generation, and mobility. For producers looking to seize these opportunities, it’s important to partner with seasoned experts who can harness advanced technologies and confidently manage risks.”

“We are located in one of the seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) selected through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and we are actively involved in most of them.” said Avid Solutions Vice President, Sales and Marketing Mike Kiehl. “Avid Solutions continues to deepen relationships with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms in the industry and solidify our position as a leader in decarbonization efforts. Our goals are to enable the production of 450 tons of green hydrogen per day by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day by 2030.”

Click for more information about Avid Solutions’ digital solutions for the hydrogen economy.

Posted: April 9, 2024

Source: Avid Solutions, Inc.