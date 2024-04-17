Archroma And Cotton Incorporated Reaffirm Commitment To Innovation For Cotton Circularity

PRATTELN, Switzerland — April 17, 2024 — Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals focused on sustainable solutions, and Cotton Incorporated, the research and promotion company for cotton, have renewed their eight-year collaboration to help accelerate the shift to more sustainable circular economy.

The two organizations began working together in 2016 when Cotton Incorporated approached Archroma with the goal of developing a dyestuff from the byproducts of cotton production.

The U.S., the world’s third-largest cotton producer and largest exporter, produces sustainable cotton fiber for the textile and apparel industry as well as cottonseed for food and animal feed. Cotton farming and processing also generate byproducts, such as burs, stems and leaves, that are used to create insulation, packaging, erosion control products, and more. Cotton Incorporated recognized the potential to use these natural byproducts to produce dyes.

Drawing on a century-long heritage of sulfur dye innovation, the Archroma research team was able to apply its patented EarthColors® technology to create DIRESUL® Earth-Cotton using cotton by products from the U.S. supply chain. An alternative to the usual oil-based dyes, Earth-Cotton allows brands to offer textile products in warm natural shades, using cotton to create both fabric and dye.

“Cotton is a natural and versatile plant with nearly every part, from hull to seed to fiber utilized. Ideal for a circular economy; the soft and durable cotton fiber, and the rest of the cotton plant are resilient and can be reused and recycled before returning to the earth. Cotton Incorporated is committed to working with innovative leaders like Archroma to continue finding new ways to advance circularity and expand programs using cotton,” Mary Ankeny, Vice President of Product Development and Implementation Operations for Cotton Incorporated said.

“The development of DIRESUL® Earth-Cotton is a clear example of sustainability sparking innovation that delivers value across the whole textile chain – from cotton farmers and textile mills to brands, retailers and consumers. We are excited to continue to exchange ideas and knowledge with Cotton Incorporated as a reliable partner helping lead the textile industry towards a more sustainable future,” Umberto De Vita – Market Segment Director for Denim, Archroma Textile Effects said.

® Trademarks of Archroma registered in many countries.

© 2024 Archroma

Posted: April 17, 2024

Source: Archroma