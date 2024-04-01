2024 AATCC Foundation Grants Support Textile Research

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — March 29, 2024— Each year, AATCC Foundation awards $10,000 in grants for textile-related academic research. This year, funding went to 18 students at 7 universities. Topics range from denim recycling to tissue engineering. Funded proposals are not limited to traditional textile departments but include undergraduate and graduate studies in consumer sciences, material science, bioengineering, design, and more.

In 2024, grants range from $500 to $4,000 for materials and research expenses toward textile-related projects. In addition to the grant, recipients are eligible for a travel stipend to present their work at a professional conference. AATCC publicizes the selected topics and final reports to inspire other members to engage with the work. As AATCC’s mission states, the aim is to “empower an innovative, informed, and sustainable future.” AATCC Foundation grants do this by supporting and sharing a broad spectrum of textile research. To connect with the student or faculty advisor for a project, contact Diana Wyman (diana@aatcc.org). To support future research, donate to AATCC Foundation at www.aatcc.org/foundation.

The application period for 2025 AATCC Foundation grant funding will open in June and close October 15, 2024.

Posted: April 1, 2024

Source: AATCC Foundation Inc