Pindler Releases Timeless Indoor/Outdoor Drapery Fabrics For Spring 2024

MOORPARK, Calif. — February 22, 2024 — “This sophisticated grouping of classic, timeless designs and modern elements is perfect for use both inside and out, while offering superior performance and maintaining drapability,” says Pindler’s Design Director Sarah Williamson.

According to Houzz’s 2024 design trends predictions, “Designers are elevating these indoor-outdoor spaces with stylish finishes, materials, furniture and decor, allowing for a seamless connection between indoors and out.” These new fabrics are right on trend.

Each addition to Pindler’s portfolio captures the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation. Pindler’s Exclusive Platinum Indoor/Outdoor Collection is specially spun to emulate a fine linen look that maintains lightfastness.

The company’s seven new patterns come in stunningly subtle shades of blue, green and white. The fabrics are available online, as well as at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showrooms across the U.S., and two agent showrooms in Canada. For more information, visit https://www.pindler.com/contact/showrooms.

Posted: March 11, 2024

Source: Pindler