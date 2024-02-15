The National Cotton Council (NCC) Applauds EPA Existing-Stocks Order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February 14, 2024 — The National Cotton Council appreciates the timely action by EPA to issue an existing-stocks order to give producers better clarity for the planting season already underway. We commend them for recognizing that growers had already committed to the seeds and crop protection products for the coming year, and no viable alternatives would have been available to meet the needs of U.S. producers. Under the circumstances, EPA’s order will provide much-needed relief for growers already facing difficult economic conditions.

Posted: February 15, 2024

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)