Shima Seiki USA To Host Demonstrations Of Equipment And Software At Manufacturing Solutions Center March 5-7

CONNOVER, N.C. — February 14, 2024 — Shima Seiki USA will demonstrate its newest knitting equipment and software at the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley Community College from March 5-7.

The three-day show will include demonstrations of Shima Seiki flatbed knitting machines, which have the versatility of manufacturing a variety of products from gloves to different types of apparel as well as other textile products. In addition, there will be demonstrations of Shima Seiki’s Apex software system which includes 3D virtual sampling, pattern CAD functions, and knitting machine programming capabilities.

There is no fee to attend this event. Contact Shima Seiki USA at jackie@shimaseikiusa.com for information and to schedule a private appointment during the show.

The MSC is located in Conover, NC. To learn more about the MSC visit and the services it provides, visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org.

Posted: February 14, 2024

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)