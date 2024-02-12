Keel Labs, Morrisville, N.C., has debuted a T-shirt made using Kelsun™, the company’s seaweed-based fiber. The 70-percent Kelsun/30-percent cotton garment represents the first Kelsun garment made using industry-standard knitting machines.

DuPont, Wilmington, Del., has formed a partnership with Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Point Blank Enterprises Inc. to produce body armor using Kevlar® EXO™ aramid fiber. The armor will be available to North American state and local law enforcement departments.

Fi-Tech Inc., Richmond, Va., recently launched a newly designed website — located at

fi-tech.com — which features a modern look, updated content, optimized search structure and user-friendly navigation, among other features.

Paka®, Boulder, Colo., recently introduced PAKACLOUD™, an alpaca fiber fleece fabric. According to the company, this alternative to traditional fleece fabrics outperforms man-made fiber fleece fabrics in warmth to weight ratio and tests warmer in CLO value tests. The company also has added a Pima cotton/baby alpaca fiber blend T-shirt and Performance 3/4 crew socks to its product offerings.

Universal Fibers®, Bristol, Va., has received a C2C Certified Material Health Certificate™ at the silver and gold levels for its Thrive® matte nylon 6 fiber.

Dallas-based Celanese and Baltimore-based Under Armour have introduced NEOLAST™,

a new stretch fiber for performance fabrics. The spandex alternative could increase the recycling potential of garments featuring stretch fibers.

Precision Textiles LLC, Fairfield, N.J., has announced it will use Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc.’s REPREVE® recycled fiber to produce all of its filler cloth products.

January/February 2024