Filo61: ACTIVEYARN By Suedwolle Sets A New Mindset

BIELLA, Italy — February 26, 2024 — Suedwolle Group changes perspective by introducing ACTIVEYARN®, the company’s first seasonless corporate collection: ACTIVEYARN® is composed by a selection of weaving, flat and circular knitting, hosiery, and technical yarns, with a dominance of advanced spinning technologies, wool blends and other natural, biodegradable and traceable fibres. It is a seasonless collection of yarns suitable for different occasions, that support everyone’s attitude and style.

This idea is expressed by the concept of “Get active” which is not just about using Suedwolle Group’s products in sports applications, but about a new mindset, about changing perspective: By taking a fresh look at the company’s wide offer, ACTIVEYARN® provides new opportunities and inspiration to explore Suedwolle Group’s full potential in terms of technology, sustainability, and innovations.

In the framework of the “Dialoghi di Confronto” of the 61st edition of Filo, Roberto Circelli (Product Innovation Manager Europe Südwolle Group) and Ludovico Rosazza (Area Sales Manager Südwolle Group) will explain ACTIVEYARN® potential in the talk “ACTIVEYARN® – Get Active, change prospective and explore the full potential of wool.”

The appointment is at Allianz MiCo-Milan, Filo’s Networking Area

Wednesday 28 February 2024, at 14.30am

The ACTIVEYARN® range considers with a new point of view Suedwolle Group’s collections for knitting, weaving and technical uses, creating new connections between them and offering a mosaic of new possibilities and versatile combinations.

This theme of the collection and the new mindset is visualized by the concept of a “kaleidoscope”, symbol of the active change that moves Suedwolle Group’s creativity. Everyone is asked to make new connections, to stay flexible and always adapt to new needs. Just like turning a kaleidoscope, where you encounter new shapes and facets when viewing things from a different angle. It’s an endless and timeless source of inspiration, where customers can discover the richness of patterns, yarns, colours, stitches for so many applications.

The yarns in ACTIVEYARN® collection embody the company’s strategical six pillars of innovation – sustainability, circularity, traceability, design, performance and technology – that drive the entire process of design and production.

The 61st edition of Filo takes place on 28 and 29 February 2024 at Allianz MiCo – Milano (via Gattamelata 5).

Posted: February 26, 2024

Source: Filo