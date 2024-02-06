EMPEL® By Green Theme Technologies Delivers Unmatched Textile Performance And Sustainability For Japanese Market

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — February 6, 2024 — Green Theme Technologies (GTT), creators of the PFAS-free and water-free EMPEL® textile finishing platform, now delivers advanced performance and a long term sustainability solution to the Japanese market.

EMPEL is an unmatched solution for textile mills looking to provide clean, high-performance finishes, and GTT actively promotes this innovative technology to all relevant Japanese companies, including mills, manufacturers, and brands. YKK, the Japan-based manufacturer of zippers, has already adopted the EMPEL technology into its manufacturing process and promotes the technology globally in their new DynaPel™ collection.

GTT’s activities in Japan are supported by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. GTT has been approved for JETRO’s Invest Japan Support Program, which allows GTT to leverage its resources to set up an office in Japan in the future and for J-Bridge Program to forge relationships with prospective Japanese partners.

“Japan’s textile market is a place of innovation and quality. Japanese mills understand that innovation is the path to keep their companies growing and competitive in the future,” said Martin Flora, president of Business Development for GTT. “EMPEL is a natural choice for any textile manufacturer looking to provide clean, high performance textile solutions for water repellency, stain resistance, and anti-wicking properties. We appreciate the support from JETRO in connecting us to the Japanese textile and fashion industries.”

Internationally acclaimed Japanese brand YKK Fastening Products employs EMPEL technology on its new DynaPel water-repellent zipper to eliminate the use of a PU film, making these new zippers easier to use, and more compatible with garment recycling systems. This innovative system won YKK a highly sought after ISPO Textrends Best Product Award.

Green Theme representatives will be visiting Japan from February 26 to March 1 to meet with new and prospective mill partners. Innovative Japanese brands and mills interested in planning a meeting can contact Martin Flora at martin.flora@greenthemetech.com.

Posted: February 6, 2024

Source: Green Theme Technologies, Inc.