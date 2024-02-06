2024 Southern Living Idea House Coming To The Charleston, Sc Area

NEW YORK CITY/BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — February 6, 2024 — Southern Living announces today that its 2024 Idea House is located in the Kiawah River community, about 20 miles from Charleston, S.C. This year’s home will be open for public tours from August to December 2024. The home will be featured on SouthernLiving.com and in the September 2024 issue of Southern Living, available on newsstands August 23.

Situated in the newly established Kiawah River community, the 2024 Idea House is a 4,400 square-foot historic farmhouse that embodies the landscape of the Lowcountry, featuring outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views serving as the backdrop. The home will incorporate the work of many local creatives, like Charleston-based Andrea Cayetano-Jefferson of Gullah Sweetgrass Baskets and home textile designer Rebecca Atwood. Kiawah River is a lush riverfront community that boasts more than 2000-acres of homes and buildable lots, hiking trails, and Palmetto-lined greenspaces to accompany its river views.

The Idea House program has long served as a source of inspiration, from decor and design ideas to product recommendations, and this year’s home will feature new shoppable experiences to allow visitors and readers to seamlessly incorporate a piece of the Lowcountry charm into their own homes.

Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living said, “This year’s home is all about embracing the natural beauty and laid-back lifestyle of Kiawah River, with nods to the art and culinary scenes of nearby Charleston — a place near and dear to our readers’ hearts. The home’s waterfront views, locally-sourced art and textiles, and outdoor living spaces will embody the spirit of Lowcountry living.”

The talented team of Charleston locals that will bring the Idea House to life includes builder Dillard-Jones, architect MHK Architecture, interior designer Allison Elebash Interiors, and landscape architect DesignWorks.

“Over the past 36 years, our Idea House Program has continued to inspire our readers and celebrate the Southern lifestyle,” said Deirdre Finnegan, vice president, publisher of Southern Living, “The home’s design draws inspiration from its charming natural surroundings, and the Kiawah River community has so much to offer, making it the ideal setting for the 2024 Idea House. We’re excited to bring our new and returning sponsors to South Carolina and to share the creative ways in which their innovative products are highlighted in this year’s home.”

There are currently 14 sponsors of the 2024 Idea House whose products will be included in the home: Alabama Stone Co. (A Division of Vetter Stone), Clopay®, Command™ Brand, 3M CLAW™ Heavyweight Hanging Solution, James Hardie, Marvin®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, PEDIGREE® Brand, Propane Education & Resource Council, Regina Andrew®, Sherwin-Williams®, Southern Living® Home Collection Exclusively at Dillard’s, Southern Living® Plant Collection, and Zuri® Premium Decking.

Tickets for in-person tours of the home will go on sale in June. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit local charities. Beginning in November, the Idea House will be decorated for the holidays, with scheduled seasonal activations that will take place at the home.

Following the completion of the house, a Southern Living House Plan for the 2024 Idea House will be available for purchase at SouthernLivingHousePlans.com.

For a first look at the 2024 Idea House, check out SouthernLiving.com.

Posted: February 6, 2024

Source: Dotdash Meredith