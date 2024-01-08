Strong Global Exhibitor Line-Up Across Four FESPA 2024 Events Will Deliver Rich Experience For Speciality Printers

DORKING, England — January 8, 2024 — The four co-located FESPA 2024 events in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in March 2024, are set to deliver a rich experience for speciality printers, with over 425 exhibiting companies already confirmed to participate at FESPA Global Print Expo 2024, European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro. Taking place at the RAI Exhibition Centre from 19 to 22 March 2024, visitors will see an array of solutions from exhibitors from 36 countries.

Visitors can expect to see hardware solutions such as wide format flatbed and roll-to-roll printers, screen printing carousels, and a range of finishing solutions from major exhibitors. Confirmed suppliers showcasing products for digital wide format, screen and textile printing include Agfa, Brother, Colorjet India, HanGlory, Liyu International, MHM, Mimaki, Roland, Epson, Mutoh and swissQprint.

Confirmed software suppliers include Caldera, EFI, Fiery and Roq, demonstrating end-to-end workflows, automated job onboarding and colour management, as well as a range of consultative services to support businesses on their automation journey.

3A Composites, Antalis, Epson, HEXIS SAS, InkTec Europe and ORAFOL Europe are among the companies presenting media and consumables, with a focus on recycled/recyclable and sustainable alternative materials and environmentally conscious inks.

Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, Michael Ryan comments, “One of the biggest differentiators of the FESPA events is the truly diverse range of products on show. With our clear focus on solutions for speciality print businesses, including graphics producers, textile and industrial printers and visual communications specialists, we deliver a concentrated experience where visitors can find everything they need in one space. With the inclusion of signage, personalisation solutions and technologies for sportswear production, visitors can immerse themselves in an abundance of creative and commercial opportunities that are directly relevant to their business.”

With European Sign Expo 2024 exhibitor commitment already outstripping the 2023 event, visitors can expect to see an array of solutions for signmaking and visual communications from over 85 confirmed suppliers, including Cosign, Domino Sign, EFKA, Harmuth CNC-Frästechnik, Jinan AOL CNC Equipment, Lintel Display, Navori Labs and NSELED. Delegates will explore products for channel lettering, digital and dimensional signage, engraving and etching, illuminated displays, out-of-home media, LED, outdoor systems, laser cutters and sign tools.

International suppliers at Personalisation Experience include Antigro, Kit Builder, Mediaclip and XMPie, demonstrating software for customisation design and variable data marketing. Tajima Europe, PunchCloud OU and ZSK Stickmaschinen will highlight the latest hardware and art services for embroidery.

At the inaugural Sportswear Pro, delegates can expect to see solutions for direct-to-garment, direct-to-film, sublimation and heat transfer printing, as well as embroidery and laser cutting from companies including Ara NV, GD Han’s Yueming Laser Technologies Co., MTC Textile Co., Ricoma and more. These complement the many textile and garment production suppliers at FESPA Global Print Expo 2024.

Registration for FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro is now live. Entry to all four exhibition areas is free for members of a FESPA national Association or FESPA Direct. Non-members who pre-register using code FESM424 before 19th January 2024 can save €55 on their exhibition entry.

For more information on pricing and discounts, visit: https://www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com/2024-registration

For more information on FESPA Global Print Expo 2024 and to register, visit: https://www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com/.

For more information on European Sign Expo 2024 and to register, visit: https://ese.fespa.com/welcome.

For more information on Personalisation Experience and to register, visit: https://www.personalisationexperience.com/

For more information on Sportswear Pro 2024 and to register, visit: https://www.sportswearpro.com/

Source: FESPA