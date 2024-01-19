Shape The Future Leadership Of AATCC

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — January 19, 2024 — AATCC is currently accepting nominations for open positions on its 2025-2026 Board of Directors. As a member-led organization, serving on the AATCC Board provides a valuable opportunity to guide the direction of the association while advancing your industry knowledge and professional relationships.

Board members are elected by their peers to represent the diverse interests of AATCC’s global membership. By bringing your unique perspective to the table, you can leave a positive mark on the textile industry while gaining skills and connections to boost your own career.

AATCC members will vote by emailed ballot this Fall. The new Board members will be announced in November and serve from January 2025 through December 2026.

President-elect

The AATCC President-elect serves in this role for two years before serving as President for two years, and then serves as Immediate Past President for another two years, serving six years in total as a member of the Board of Directors. In that time, he or she is a member of multiple administrative committees and helps set the strategy for the Association. Each President brings a new passion and focus.

Interest Group Officers

Each interest group is represented by an interest group Chair. Nominees must be a voting member of the interest group they represent.

Chemical Applications Interest Group

Concept 2 Consumer Interest Group

Materials Interest Group

Rising Professionals Interest Group

If you are interested in nominating yourself or someone else to join the AATCC leadership, please submit completed nomination forms by March 31, 2024. This is a volunteer-led commitment invested in shaping the future of textile knowledge exchange, research, and testing standardization.

Get involved with AATCC and play an integral role in driving innovation for the wider industry. The organization needs engaged members who can offer their talents to further AATCC’s vision.

More Information

Do you want the opportunity to vote and help lead the direction of not only AATCC but the textile industry? Become an AATCC member now! You can get more information on membership at www.aatcc.org/join.

Posted: January 19, 2024

Source: AATCC