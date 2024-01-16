PFI Confirms: Water-Based Technology From Trans-Textil And Covestro Is Free Of Animal Components

FREILASSING / LEVERKUSEN, Germany — January 16, 2024 — High technical, ecological and ethical standards in an extremely individual product design are the basic idea of AQUAIR®, which is now supplemented by the “100% Vegan” seal. The standard of the Pirmasens Testing and Research Institute (PFI) is awarded if the product, its ingredients and the manufacturing process are verifiably vegan and not of animal origin. Compliance with the criteria is checked by the institute, confirmed by laboratory tests if necessary and monitored regularly.

“The vegan idea fits perfectly into the overall concept of AQUAIR and is a logical further development for us,” says Matthias Krings, managing director of Trans-Textil GmbH. Performance and responsible product design in all steps form the basis of the highly breathable overall system. The starting point is the synthetic layer, which can be individually designed in terms of color and grain.

“The microporous PU system is based on our aqueous and more sustainable INSQIN® technology, with which the production of coated textiles also requires up to 95 percent less water and 50 percent less energy compared to conventional production processes,” explained Dr. Torsten Pohl, head of Global Textile Coatings at Covestro. In combination with the technologies from Trans-Textil, this results in unique properties with a wearing comfort and functionalities that raise the standard of synthetics to a new level and are now also verifiably vegan according to the PFI standard.

In addition to textile substrates, the test seal also included waterproof, breathable Topaz membrane systems based on polyurethane (PU) and polyester (PES), so that there is a great deal of creative freedom in product design with regard to structure, coloring and technical properties. The PU hotmelt systems used to manufacture the multi-layer composite products, which are applied at Trans-Textil using the high-quality and durable Point-in-Point® lamination technology, have also been vegan tested. Water-repellent properties are already integrated in AQUAIR and no additives need to be added which are currently often viewed critically. All components and process steps are also tested according to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® for processing without harmful ingredients.

In a regional and responsibly designed supply chain, breathable synthetic products “Made in Germany” are created with AQUAIR® for the design of shoe components, leisure, sports and outdoor clothing, bags and accessories as well as for use in functional upholstery and furniture – even for small series or samples. The production as roll goods is the basis for an optimal use of material in the manufacture. If required, compatible Topaz tapes are available for seam sealing, which are also based on water-based formulation components.

Posted: January 16, 2024

Source: Trans-Textil GmbH / Covestro AG