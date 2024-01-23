Dow Earns ISCC PLUS Certification For PO/PG And Polyols Manufacturing In Freeport, Texas

MIDLAND, Mich. — January 23, 2024 — Dow is proud to announce it received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at its PO/PG and Polyols manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas. An ISCC PLUS certification recognizes Dow’s implementation of decoupling fossil feedstocks by using waste sourced feedstock, following a full independent, external audit.

ISCC is a world leading international certification standard for fully traceable and environmentally, socially and economically sustainable supply chains. As Dow continues to manufacture products with circular and bio-circular feedstocks, this verification qualifies the tracking of alternative feedstocks through the mass balance approach.

“Mass balance is the best technique to demonstrate usage of alternative feedstock at-scale in the chemical sector,” said Thales de Oliviera, business sustainability leader for the Americas at Dow Polyurethanes. “The ISCC PLUS certification is a significant milestone towards more circular and bio-circular products for polyurethanes end-markets in North America, demonstrating our commitment to more sustainable production and products.”

Setting a precedent for more sustainable material production in North America

The newly ISCC PLUS certified polyurethanes site will produce products for automotive, construction, consumer, food, fragrances, pharmaceutical and industrial markets.

As part of its growing sustainability journey, Dow continues to find new, innovative ways to incorporate sustainable content, specifically feedstock from bio-based origin or post-industrial consumer waste, into its products through the mass balance approach with independent, external verification playing a key role.

With each successful outcome, Dow makes progress towards its goal to obtain approval of all its polyurethanes, chlor-alkali vinyl, propylene oxide and propylene glycol sites globally.

Source: Dow