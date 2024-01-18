Bolger & O’Hearn To Sponsor ATA Military Division Booth At Shot Show, Jan. 22 & 23, In Las Vegas

FALL RIVER, Mass. — January 18, 2024 — The team from Bolger & O’Hearn will be onsite January 22 & 23, 2024, at the annual Shot Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Booth 52133 in the show’s Supplier Showcase.

B&O is a co-sponsor of the Advanced Textiles Association’s Military Division booth at Shot, which is located on Level 5 in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian Hotel/Sands Convention Center.

The Supplier Showcase offers manufacturers a two-day sneak peak of products and technologies that add valuable performance and functional characteristics to apparel and gear developed for the military, hunting, and law enforcement industries.

Kelly Murphy, Co-President of Bolger & O’Hearn and Mohan Rao, B&O’s Technical Director for Textile Innovations, will be on hand to discuss new chemistries B&O has developed that enhance the lifespan and functional performance for hard working gear and apparel. This includes Shell-Tech Free M325 SC1 & F3 — High Performance, PFAS-free Water-Repellents, and Shell-Tech Dual Action, a Repel & Release technology that adds oil repellency, water repellency and soil release to textiles in a single application.

B&O is a member of the ATA’s Military Division and the Association’s Emerging Technologies Council.

“Our high-performance products are manufactured in the USA and have been developed to meet the technical textile industry’s growing demand for fabric finishes that offer new levels of protection and durability,” said Murphy. “Our customers are asking for both and we are committed to meeting that demand.”

Posted: January 18, 2024

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn