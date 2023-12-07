ULTRAFABRICS + PANTONE Collaborate On Pantone Color Of The Year 2024

NEW YORK CITY — December 7, 2023 — Ultrafabrics is delighted to announce its partnership for the second year with Pantone for the annual Pantone Color of the Year announcement with a bold vision of how color can transform environments and encourage personal connection, and have brought that to life through a beautifully rendered dreamscape.

Both Ultrafabrics and Pantone’s Color of the Year are celebrating their 25th anniversaries in 2024, and this year’s announcement embodies the creativity and possibility of the year to come. Pantone has long set the global benchmark for color trends and Ultrafabrics has made equal strides as the top performance fabric brand across 11 markets around the world, including partnerships with brands such as MillerKnoll, Fitbit, Jaguar Land Rover, and Virgin

Galactic. Both iconic brands are celebrating a quarter century of inspiration and innovation, with bold sights on a long and inventive future.

For the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, Ultrafabrics engaged Belgium-based WeWantMore Studio to design and develop visual concepts that show the warm, tactile peach color in all its glory. Nestled between pink and orange, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul. Using AI as a tool, WeWantMore created this powerful image of a dainty bird perched in its home – a nest made out of Ultrafabrics – surrounded by a dreamscape of flowers. It embodies the very essence of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, which brings tactility, comfort, and warmth.

Nicole Meier, Director of Branding at Ultrafabrics, says, “As Ultrafabrics celebrates its quarter century as a successful business, we are thrilled to be working with Pantone for the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 as the expert in the interior environment. PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is everything that our fabric is about: haptics, warmth, and comfort. This color, and its meaning, could not be more perfect for us this year.”

Barry Silverman, Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Ultrafabrics, says: “We achieved so much success with our brand partnership last year, inspiring specifiers and designers in every market we serve. This coming year, while celebrating both the brands’ mutual milestones, we will continue to explore the intersection of color, culture, and emerging technology that will engage our audience.”

“The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 in its essence fosters community and collaboration. We are excited to continue our work with industry leader Ultrafabrics to explore the application of the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 in the interior design world and beyond,” says Elley Cheng, Vice President and General Manager of Pantone.”

Ultrafabrics will deepen its collaboration throughout 2024 with ‘The Nest’, a series of global, interactive events. Sharing their expertise on how the Pantone Color of the Year can be implemented in almost any type of space, this offering will also include exclusive palettes incorporating a Pantone Color of the Year inspired shade that can be custom-developed across the Ultrafabrics’ collection range. Together, the brands will inspire designers with new ways to approach and utilize any color in their work.

Ultrafabrics’ 25th year of business promises to be a peachy year indeed

Posted: December 7, 2023

Source: Ultrafabrics