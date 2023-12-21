The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): Precot Ltd. (India) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — December 21, 2023 — Precot offers a wide range of cotton products which are used for cosmetic, personal hygiene, and medical use. They also produce a wide range of cotton yarns and threads made from organic, BCI, and conventional cotton as well as polyester cotton blend that are suitable for weaving, knitting, crocheting, and sewing.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “welcoming Precot as a new Corporate Member further strengthen the Indian representation within ITMF. Indian companies are benefitting from a strong domestic market as well as from growing interest from sourcing houses from around the world. That Precot joined ITMF after having attended the ITMF Annual Conference 2023 in China is an encouraging sign that ITMF offers a unique international platform for companies from around the world. We are confident that Precot will further benefit from this membership by having direct access to specific information about the industry, an international network, and ITMF’s representation of the industry in international fora.”

Mr. Ashwin Chandran, Chairman & Managing Director of Precot, pointed out that “ITMF’s attractiveness is the fact that it represents the entire textile value chain from fiber producers to producers of apparel, home textiles and technical textiles. Having access to colleagues in the industry from different countries around the world is special and helps build an international network. This enables us to better understand the dynamics of the global industry. It is important to have a bird view on the global textile industry. We are convinced that the information we now have direct access to and the building of personal relations to colleagues around the world will help us to take more informed decisions.”

For more information about Precot Ltd. go to https://www.precot.com/

For more information about ITMF go to www.itmf.org and/or contact secretariat@itmf.org.

Posted: December 21, 2023

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)